Business Other News 11 Feb 2021 Petrol, diesel price ...
Business, In Other News

Petrol, diesel prices at fresh highs as rates up for 2nd straight day

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2021, 4:28 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 4:28 am IST
The increase took petrol price to an all-time high of Rs 87.60 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 94.12 in Mumbai
Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. (Representational Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday scaled new highs in the country as rates were hiked for the second day in a row. Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase took petrol price to an all-time high of Rs 87.60 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 94.12 in Mumbai. Diesel rates rose to Rs 77.73 per litre in the national capital and to an all-time high of Rs 84.63 in Mumbai. Rates vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT) and freight.

 

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Rajya Sabha said the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs.

Rates have risen as international oil prices crossed USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand outlook amid the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, he said on Wednesday.

Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel. Fuel rates had gone up by 30 paise per litre each on Tuesday. So far this year, prices have risen by Rs 3.89 per litre in case of petrol and by Rs 3.86 on diesel.

 

Last week, Mukesh Kumar Surana, head of India's third-largest fuel retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had said that oil companies have little handle to control retail prices. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) Director (Finance) N Vijayagopal on Tuesday had voiced a similar opinion. Relief to consumers can come from a cut in government taxes, they said.

Retail petrol rates have risen by Rs 18.01 per litre since mid-March 2020 after the government raised taxes by a record margin to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Diesel rates have gone up by Rs 15.44.

 

...
Tags: petrol prices, diesel price, petro price increases, petrol price hike in india, petrol price rise


Latest From Business

The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad was ranked number 1 in India. — By arrangement

ISB ranked #1 in India in The Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021

Scheduled domestic flights in India were completely suspended for a period of two months between March 25 and May 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Representational image: Twitter/@airindiain)

Seeing positive signs, but Indian aviation sector still in eye of storm: Airbus India

On the same day Amazon announced Jeff Bezos would step down, the company reported making a record profit in the last three months of 2020, and its quarterly revenue shot past $100 billion for the first time. (AFP)

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO

The respondents, including FRL, were also directed to file an affidavit to record the actions taken by them after 25th October, 2020 when the Emergency Arbitrator had given the order and the present status of all those actions, within 10 days. (Representational image: AFP)

Delhi HC asks Future Group to keep status quo on Reliance deal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Demand for office space leasing falls 73% in first six months amid cramped supply

New office space supply down 93pc, demand falls 73pc during Jan-Jun due to COVID-19. (Representative Image)

COVID-19 effect: Shopping malls coming up at snail’s pace across India

A worker wearing PPE kit sprays disinfectant inside a shopping mall after authorities eased restrictions during Unlock 4.0, in Chennai. — PTI photo

DGCA extends ban on international passenger flights till September 30

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Sept 30. (PTI Photo)

Centre to delink land held by 17 sick PSUs

Centre has decided to delink the land component from the companies and transfer them to their parent ministries

Centre rejigs norms for PLI scheme

Making the production-linked incentive schemes more attractive for bulk drugs and medical devices manufacturing, the government has replaced “minimum threshold investment” criterion with “committed investment”. (Representative Photo) (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham