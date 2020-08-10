139th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,214,137

62,117

Recovered

1,534,278

54,474

Deaths

44,466

1,013

Maharashtra51533235171017757 Tamil Nadu2969012386384927 Andhra Pradesh2278601387122036 Karnataka178087939083198 Delhi1454271305874111 Uttar Pradesh122609726502069 West Bengal95554671202059 Bihar7972051315429 Telangana7949555999627 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland27819048 Arunachal Pradesh215514823 Chandigarh151590425 Meghalaya10624906 Sikkim8664971 Mizoram6082980
Business Other News 10 Aug 2020 Andhra's new in ...
Business, In Other News

Andhra's new industrial policy holds out juicy land sops for investors

PTI
Published Aug 10, 2020, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2020, 2:24 pm IST
The current lease and buy models for land allotment are being replaced with a composite lease+buy model
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. AP government unveils new Industrial Policy. (PTI Photo)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. AP government unveils new Industrial Policy. (PTI Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday unveiled its new Industrial Policy 2020-23 identifying 10 thrust areas to propel economic growth, with manufacturing as the high priority sector that would create large scale employment.

The government has identified industrial zoning as a key focus area to ensure planned industrial development and provide a risk-free, investment-friendly environment for setting up and operating industries in the state with minimal impact on the environment.

 

"De-risking the investments is the cornerstone of the new industrial policy. We are introducing 'YSR AP One', a multi-faceted business enablement centre which acts as a one- stop resource and support centre for industries," state Industries and Infrastructure Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said, unveiling the new policy at the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation.

'YSR AP One' would provide handholding support (to investors) during pre-establishment and setup of industrial units, post-setupsupport, backward and forwardlinkages and access to market and new technologies among other things, the minister said.

 

The major incentive a prospective investor gets, under the new policy, is reimbursement of State Goods and Services Tax for five years (capped to Fixed Capital Investment) for medium, large and mega industries linked to employment creation, the minister added.

The current lease and buy models for land allotment are being replaced with a composite lease+buy model, where an industrialist gets to purchase the land after successfully running his unit for 10 years.

"The manufacturing sector, as an employment provider, remains a high priority for the state. The government will undertake structural reforms to accelerate industrialisation in the state. We believe that providing the right facilities at the right cost and offering transparent approvals is critical to the success of the industrial sector," Goutham Reddy noted.

 

The thrust areas identified by the government, under the new industrial policy include foodprocessing, pharmaceuticals andbiotechnology, textiles, electronics, footwear andleather, toys andfurniture, petrochemicals, aerospace anddefence, automobiles andcomponents, machinery, precision equipment and mineral-based industries.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, ap new industrial policy, andhra pradesh industrial policy, industrial policy 2020
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Business

While services of the Hyderabad Metro have been shut down, maintenance runs have been continuing. DC Photo: P. Surendra

L&T Metro Rail to invoke force majeure clause for loss of ops in Hyderabad

PM Modi inaugurates first ever optical fibre cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (PTI Photo)

PM launches 2,300-km undersea cable project to boost Andamans internet connectivity

Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser. (AFP Photo)

RIL-Aramco deal: Still working on deal to invest in Reliance, says Aramco CEO

PM launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agri-Infra Fund. (ANI Photo)

Agri-Infra Fund: PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore financing facility



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM launches 2,300-km undersea cable project to boost Andamans internet connectivity

PM Modi inaugurates first ever optical fibre cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (PTI Photo)

GST collection slips over 14% to Rs 87,422 crore in July

GST collections in July fall 14% due to COVID lockdown. (Photo-ANI)

Iran will develop oil industry despite US sanctions

Iran is determined to develop its oil industry in spite of U.S. sanctions imposed on the country. (AFP Photo)

India's largest bank SBI's net profit up 81% to ₹4,189 crore in Q1

SBI's Q1 profit surges 81 pc to Rs 4,189 crore. (PTI Photo)

Agri-Infra Fund: PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore financing facility

PM launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agri-Infra Fund. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham