Business Other News 10 Aug 2019 Top Indian automaker ...
Business, In Other News

Top Indian automakers plan production cuts amid industry crisis

PTI
Published Aug 10, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 1:22 pm IST
Auto parts manufacturers and dealers have laid off about 350,000 workers since April.
Tata Motors and M&M said on Friday they would cut production at some plants in response to slowing demand.
 Tata Motors and M&M said on Friday they would cut production at some plants in response to slowing demand.

Bengaluru: Indian automakers Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said on Friday they would cut production at some plants in response to slowing demand that industry executives say has driven the sector into one of its worst downturns.

Tata Motors, which had previously flagged a “challenging external environment”, said it closed some blocks at its Pune plant in Maharashtra.

 

The company, India’s top automaker by revenue, had last month posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss due to weak conditions at home and problems at its British luxury car unit.

M&M said on Friday its automotive segment, which makes passenger and commercial vehicles and spare parts, would cut production for 8-14 days at various plants during the second quarter.

Shares of Tata Motors and M&M fell between 1.8 per cnet and 2.4 per cent before cutting losses in a broader Mumbai market that was 1.3 per cent higher as of 0720 GMT.

The slowdown in the sector has triggered massive job cuts, with initial estimates suggesting that automakers, parts manufacturers and dealers have laid off about 350,000 workers since April, a senior industry source told Reuters earlier this week.

The crisis has also hit smaller auto parts makers like Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. The company, whose customers include Tata Motors, General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp, said on Thursday it might shut all its nine plants in August due to weak demand.

“In view of the weak customer schedule and high inventory, the company has made changes in production schedule at all its plants. The plants may not run or partially run on all working days in August,” Jamna Auto said.

Jamna Auto’s shares fell as much as 8.5 per cent on Friday.

Auto components manufacturers Bosch Ltd and Wabco India Ltd have already trimmed production amid the demand slump.

...
Tags: automakers, automobile sector, production, manufacturing
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Business

Kia is all set to launch the Seltos in India on 22 August 2019.

Kia Seltos GT Line vs HT Line in pictures: Which one to pick?

The company had posted a loss of Rs 342 crore in the same period a year ago.

RCom Q1 loss widens to Rs 366 crore

22 per cent of all respondents in Mumbai the highest in any category applied for loans to fund their marriage.

India's youth borrowing big to get married

The bookings for the new variants will start from Friday.

Royal Enfield launches six new variants of iconic bike Bullet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kia Seltos GT Line vs HT Line in pictures: Which one to pick?

Kia is all set to launch the Seltos in India on 22 August 2019.
 

India's youth borrowing big to get married

22 per cent of all respondents in Mumbai the highest in any category applied for loans to fund their marriage.
 

Severe warning issued for millions of iPhone owners

Apple has recently activated a software in the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR which sends a warning to users if they try to replace their iPhone’s batteries anywhere except from Apple.
 

Maruti opens bookings for Ertiga-based XL6; no diesel on offer

The XL6 will be offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
 

Upcoming Samsung phone will be the holy grail of battery life

Samsung rumoured to be preparing a handset with a 6000mAh battery.
 

Huge iPhone leak confirms blockbuster Apple details

The iPhone 11 launch is right around the corner.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India's youth borrowing big to get married

22 per cent of all respondents in Mumbai the highest in any category applied for loans to fund their marriage.

India needs to increase women workforce to global average of 48 pc: Kant

Niti Aayog has partnered with various bodies such as the United Nations, PwC and WhatsApp to bring more women under entrepreneurship drive. (Representational Image)

Factory output growth slows to 2 per cent in June

Factory output, which is measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), is the closest monitoring index that measures the economic activity. (for representation only)

Homebuyers can file insolvency cases: Supreme Court

Rejecting the contention that the amendment to the IBC empowering the homebuyers to initiate insolvency proceedings was violative of fundamental right to equality and right to profession, court said, “The Amendment Act to the Code does not infringe Articles 14, 19(1)(g) read with Article 19(6), or 300-A of the Constitution of India.”

Government, RBI working to boost growth: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham