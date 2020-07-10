106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Business Other News 10 Jul 2020
Business, In Other News

PNB reports over Rs 3600 crore DHFL loans as fraud

REUTERS
Published Jul 10, 2020, 8:58 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2020, 9:12 am IST
DHFL accumulated total debts of almost Rs 1 trillion and then failed to honour dues to its creditors
Punjab National Bank said on Thursday it had reported loans made to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd worth Rs 3,689 billion
 Punjab National Bank said on Thursday it had reported loans made to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd worth Rs 3,689 billion

MUMBAI: Punjab National Bank said on Thursday it had reported loans made to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd worth Rs 3,689 billion  ($491 million) to India’s central bank as “fraud.”

Indian state-owned lender PNB, which was hit by a $2 billion fraud involving billionaire Nirav Modi in 2018, had already set aside Rs 125 billion in provisions for the loans to DHFL, which is in bankruptcy proceedings.

 

Indian banking regulations require the provision on an account affected by fraud to be 100%, made over four quarters. DHFL, which was once one of India’s top “shadow” lenders, accumulated total debts of almost Rs 1 trillion and then failed to honour dues to its creditors.

Indian authorities are investigating DHFL’s promoters and its loan book to determine the extent of any fraud.

Other banks including State Bank of India and Union Bank have also reported DHFL’s accounts as fraudulent.

...
Tags: punjab national bank, loans, dewan housing finance corporation ltd, india, central bank fraud, pnb, nirav modi, dhfl, pnb scam, pnb fraud, dhfl loans, nirav modi scam, nirav modi pnb, dhfl bankruptcy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


