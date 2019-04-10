LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

India trade ministry says no legal basis to ban e-cigarette imports: reports

REUTERS
Published Apr 10, 2019, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2019, 2:24 pm IST
India’s USD 12 bn cigarette market is dominated by companies such as ITC, Godfrey Phillips.
The country has 106 million adult smokers, second only to China. (Representational Image)
 The country has 106 million adult smokers, second only to China. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: India’s trade ministry says it cannot impose a ban on electronic cigarette imports as there is no legal basis for doing so, an internal government memo viewed by Reuters shows, in a boost for those looking to tap into the country’s growing vaping market.

This comes amid repeated calls for a ban from the country’s health ministry, which urged states and government agencies last year in an “advisory” to step up efforts to halt sales and imports, warning vaping devices pose a “great health risk”.

 

The country has 106 million adult smokers, second only to China, making it a lucrative market for firms such US-based Juul Labs and Philip Morris International that plan to launch e-smoking devices in the country.

India’s Jubilant group, one of whose units has the franchisee for Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts outlets in the country, is already exploring importing Juul’s vaping device, a company letter shows.

Halting imports of e-cigarettes into India will be against multilateral commitments with the World Trade Organization, according to the internal government memo dated March 18.

The country must first prohibit local sales through federal regulations that “can stand the scrutiny of law”, the memo adds.

Once that is done, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) can announce an “import ban”, the memo said.

As of now, the health ministry’s “advisory” cannot be a legal basis for a ban, the trade ministry, which has the power to impose import bans, said in the memo that is not yet public.

The DGFT did not respond to a request for comment.

A health ministry official said the ministry will work with the DGFT to explore how a ban can be imposed.

JUBILANT & JUUL

India’s USD 12 billion cigarette market is dominated by companies such as ITC and Godfrey Phillips, both of which also sell e-cigarettes.

Its vapor-products market was valued at USD 15.6 million in 2017 and is seen growing nearly 60 percent annually in the next few years, Euromonitor International estimates.

Keen to tap into this growth, Juul has hired new executives in India and plans to launch its products in the country by late 2019, Reuters has previously reported.

But India’s health ministry has called to block Juul’s entry, saying its product was “harmful” and could undermine India’s tobacco-control efforts.

A Jubilant unit, however, said in a letter to the health ministry dated Jan 11, that it had identified Juul as a “highly safe” product which has “benefited millions of consumers”.

Jubilant Offshore said in the letter it was in “advanced stages” of importing and selling e-cigarettes in the country.

A Jubilant spokesman said “we believe there is demonstrable scientific evidence” that such products are a viable alternative to cigarettes and that the group is “exploring the category”.

Juul said it was in the process of evaluating India by having conversations with stakeholders.

The benefits of e-cigarettes, most of which vaporize a liquid containing nicotine, have been a topic for much debate in the global public health community.

Some say it helps shift smokers to less harmful products, but others argue it could create a new generation of addicts.

As of 2016, e-cigarettes were banned in 30 of World Health Organization’s 195 member states. In India, about a third of its 29 states currently ban e-cigarette sales.

The country, home to the world’s second-largest population at 1.3 billion, has tough laws to deter tobacco use, which the government says kills more than 900,000 people annually.

...
Tags: trade ministry, e-cigarette, imports, dgft
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The GPF rate is in line with that of Public Provident Fund. (Photo: File)

Govt retains General Provident Fund interest rate at 8 pc for Apr-Jun quarter

The old workhorse has not been updated to meet the stricter safety norms Maruti’s ageing van goes out of production after 35 years.

Maruti Suzuki Omni discontinued

Land Rover is offering the option of choosing between a petrol and diesel engine at an identical price point.

Land Rover launches locally assembled Range Rover Velar; priced at Rs 72.47 lakh

General government debt is projected to rise over the medium term to over 72 per cent of the GDP by 2024.

Some reforms in India show benefits of digitalisation: IMF



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's on-set video from 'Chhapaak' gets leaked; watch

Screengrab from a leaked video of Deepika Padukone from the sets of Chhapaak. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dhoni sleeps at Chennai Airport

The former India skipper can be seen sleeping on the floors of Chennai airport. (Photo: MS Dhoni Twitter)
 

US woman's all organs, except heart, placed on wrong side; managed to live upto 99

Rose Marie Bentley was an avid swimmer, raised five kids, helped her husband run a feed store, and lived to the ripe age of 99. (Photo: AP)
 

Land Rover launches locally assembled Range Rover Velar; priced at Rs 72.47 lakh

Land Rover is offering the option of choosing between a petrol and diesel engine at an identical price point.
 

Virgin Galactic's first test passenger gets commercial astronaut wings

Commercial human space flight is now a reality.
 

Shahid Kapoor lost this much kilos for 'Kabir Singh'; find out

Shahid Kapoor in the still from Kabir Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Housing units worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore stuck in top cities

The top seven cities currently have a total stock of 5.6 lakh delayed housing units, which were launched either in 2013 when RERA was launched or before that. (Representional Image)

Traders body slams Rahul Gandhi for 'chor' businessmen jibe

Congress President Rahul Gandhi last week said that funds for the ambitious 'NYAY' scheme will come from the pockets of 'chor' businessmen favoured by 'Chowkidar' Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

DGCA requests airlines to augment number of flights

With the grounding of the 737 Max aircraft and the continuing cancellation of flights by Jet Airways, the airfares have been rising.

Banks go thrifty with rate cut again; it’s 5 bps from SBI

So while new customers will get loans cheaper by 5 bps immediately, the benefit will not be immediate for old customers as the rate cut will happen along with their loan reset cycle.

India highest recipient of remittances at $79 billion

In Pakistan, remittance growth was moderate (7 per cent), due to significant declines in inflows from Saudi Arabia, its largest remittance source. In Bangladesh, remittances showed a brisk uptick in 2018 (15 per cent).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham