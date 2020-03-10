Business Other News 10 Mar 2020 Thanks to Black Mond ...
Business, In Other News

Thanks to Black Monday, Jack Ma pips Mukesh Ambani to be Asia's richest man

AFP
Published Mar 10, 2020, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2020, 3:27 pm IST
Market rout costs Ambani the crown of Asia's richest
New Delhi: India's Mukesh Ambani has lost his crown as Asia's richest person after the latest rout across global markets wiped almost $6 billion off his fortune.

All told, the world's 500 richest people lost $238.5 billion on monday.

 

Equity and oil markets went into meltdown on what has been dubbed Black Monday as growing fears about the economic impact of COVID-19 were compounded by Saudi Arabia's decision to slash crude prices following a row with Russia over production cuts.

Crude prices tanked by a third in their worst drop since the 1991 Gulf War.The sell-off erased $5.8 billion from 62-year-old Ambani's net worth to leave him with a net worth of about $41.8 billion.

Ambani was overtaken by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba whose fortune had fallen about $1.1 billion to $44.5 billion. Ma, 55, had ceded the number-one ranking in mid-2018.

The slump in oil prices raises questions about plans by Ambani's Reliance conglomerate to cut debt as they hinge on selling a stake in its oil and petrochemicals unit to Saudi Aramco.

Ambani, whose fortune ballooned on the back of India's telecoms boom, lives with his family in a 27-storey luxury Mumbai skyscraper reputed to have cost more than $1 billion to build.

