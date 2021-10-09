Business Other News 09 Oct 2021 What is the global m ...
Business, In Other News

What is the global minimum tax deal that India, 135 other nations have agree on?

REUTERS
Published Oct 9, 2021, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2021, 1:29 pm IST
The minimum tax and other provisions aim to put an end to decades of tax competition between governments to attract foreign investment
Governments could still set whatever local corporate tax rate they want, but if companies pay lower rates in a particular country, their home governments could 'top up' their taxes to the 15% minimum, eliminating the advantage of shifting profits.
 Governments could still set whatever local corporate tax rate they want, but if companies pay lower rates in a particular country, their home governments could 'top up' their taxes to the 15% minimum, eliminating the advantage of shifting profits.

PARIS: A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed by 136 countries, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

The OECD said four countries - Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - had not yet joined the agreement, but that the countries behind the accord together accounted for over 90% of the global economy.

 

Here are the main points of the accord:

WHY A GLOBAL MINIMUM TAX?

With budgets strained after the COVID-19 crisis, many governments want more than ever to discourage multinationals from shifting profits - and tax revenues - to low-tax countries regardless of where their sales are made.

Increasingly, income from intangible sources such as drug patents, software and royalties on intellectual property has migrated to these jurisdictions, allowing companies to avoid paying higher taxes in their traditional home countries.

The minimum tax and other provisions aim to put an end to decades of tax competition between governments to attract foreign investment.

 

HOW WOULD A DEAL WORK?

The global minimum tax rate would apply to overseas profits of multinational firms with 750 million euros ($868 million) in sales globally.

Governments could still set whatever local corporate tax rate they want, but if companies pay lower rates in a particular country, their home governments could "top up" their taxes to the 15% minimum, eliminating the advantage of shifting profits.

A second track of the overhaul would allow countries where revenues are earned to tax 25% of the largest multinationals' so-called excess profit - defined as profit in excess of 10% of revenue.

 

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Following Friday's agreement on the technical details, the next step is for finance ministers from the Group of 20 economic powers to formally endorse the deal, paving the way for adoption by G20 leaders at an end October summit.

Nonetheless, questions remain about the U.S. position which hangs in part on a domestic tax reform the Biden administration wants to push through the U.S. Congress.

The agreement calls for countries to bring it into law in 2022 so that it can take effect by 2023, an extremely tight timeframe given that previous international tax deals took years to implement.

 

Countries that have in recent years created national digital services taxes will have to repeal them.

WHAT WILL BE THE ECONOMIC IMPACT?

The OECD, which has steered the negotiations, estimates the minimum tax will generate $150 billion in additional global tax revenues annually.

Taxing rights on more than $125 billion of profit will be additionally shifted to the countries were they are earned from the low tax countries where they are currently booked.

Economists expect that the deal will encourage multinationals to repatriate capital to their country of headquarters, giving a boost to those economies.

 

However, various deductions and exceptions baked into the deal are at the same time designed to limit the impact on low tax countries like Ireland, where many U.S. groups base their European operations.

...
Tags: organisation for economic cooperation and development, taxation, corporate minimum tax
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris


Latest From Business

Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre. (PTI Photo)

Fuel price hike: Mumbai becomes first metro city to see diesel price cross Rs 100

The total debt of Air India as of August 31 stands at Rs 61,562 crore. (PTI Image)

Tata Sons wins bid for acquiring national carrier Air India at Rs 18,000 cr

State-owned fuel retailers have since Wednesday started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. (Photo: DC/File)

Petrol, diesel price hiked again

This is the eighth time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained status quo. (Photo: DC/File)

RBI maintains status quo for 8th time; retains repo rate at 4 per cent



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Top 10 per cent workers pocket 70 per cent labour income in India: ILO

Workers in higher income countries are more likely to hold jobs that match their education level. (Representational Image)

Petrol under GST: Council unlikely to bite the bullet

There has been a clamour from economist as well as political bosses to bring essential fuels under the GST regime to drastically bring down their prices. (Photo: PTI/File)

HDFC Bank acquires 4 lakh credit card users post lifting of ban

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said that it has issued a record number of 4 lakh credit cards after the central bank lifted a ban on issuing new cards last month. (DC Image)

Jewellers oppose HUID plan

Jewellers have been apprehensive about whether this element of traceability can lead to search and seizure by the government authorities. — Representational image/DC

Co-op depositors can now claim up to Rs 5 Lakh from bank

The DICGC (Amend-ment) Act, 2021 has come into force with effect from September 1,the RBI said. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->