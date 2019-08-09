Now you can do onboard shopping in Karnavati Express

In onboard shopping system you can purchase beauty products, home and kitchen appliances as well as other fitness products. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Good news for railway passengers, the Indian Railways has come up with the idea of selling FMCG products in the train, with this railway passengers could buy daily use items while travelling, according to The Financial Express.

From today, the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway zone has initiated onboard shopping for passengers of Karnavati Express in the train no 12934 Ahmedabad Junction – Mumbai Central. In onboard shopping system you can purchase beauty products, home and kitchen appliances as well as other fitness products. Passengers who do not carry cash while travelling they can also make cashless payment using credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay and Paytm.

As per the report, last year in December Mumbai Division of Western Railway zone had decided to initiate this project on a pilot basis, and on the basis of its feedback from passengers, it will be extended to other trains across the Indian Railways’ network. A total of 16 Mail/Express trains were shortlisted by Indian Railways.

Under this agreement, Indian Railways gave licensee authorisation to sell items of day-to-day use under the category of home and kitchen appliances, beauty together with other fitness products. In any case, the sale of cigarettes, tobacco, gutka or any sort of eatables is not permitted under this contract.

Just like airlines, catalogues are distributed among passengers with multiple options and passengers can choose any items available in it. For this onboard shopping system, two sales staff is arranged by the licensee with uniform, debit card machines and company ID.

The sales staff will then moves along with the trolley through the train, selling goods based on the demand. The time for the sale of the products is decided by railways to be from 8 am to 9 pm to avoid disturbance for onboard passengers.

The onboard shopping project is being executed in different stages. Sales staff is directed not to yell or indulge in loud promotional activities.