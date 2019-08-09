Business Other News 09 Aug 2019 Now you can do onboa ...
Business, In Other News

Now you can do onboard shopping in Karnavati Express

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 9, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Passengers can also make cashless payment using credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay and Paytm.
In onboard shopping system you can purchase beauty products, home and kitchen appliances as well as other fitness products. (Photo: PTI)
 In onboard shopping system you can purchase beauty products, home and kitchen appliances as well as other fitness products. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Good news for railway passengers, the Indian Railways has come up with the idea of selling FMCG products in the train, with this railway passengers could buy daily use items while travelling, according to The Financial Express.

From today, the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway zone has initiated onboard shopping for passengers of Karnavati Express in the train no 12934 Ahmedabad Junction – Mumbai Central. In onboard shopping system you can purchase beauty products, home and kitchen appliances as well as other fitness products. Passengers who do not carry cash while travelling they can also make cashless payment using credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay and Paytm.

 

As per the report, last year in December Mumbai Division of Western Railway zone had decided to initiate this project on a pilot basis, and on the basis of its feedback from passengers, it will be extended to other trains across the Indian Railways’ network. A total of 16 Mail/Express trains were shortlisted by Indian Railways.

Under this agreement, Indian Railways gave licensee authorisation to sell items of day-to-day use under the category of home and kitchen appliances, beauty together with other fitness products. In any case, the sale of cigarettes, tobacco, gutka or any sort of eatables is not permitted under this contract.

Just like airlines, catalogues are distributed among passengers with multiple options and passengers can choose any items available in it. For this onboard shopping system, two sales staff is arranged by the licensee with uniform, debit card machines and company ID.

The sales staff will then moves along with the trolley through the train, selling goods based on the demand. The time for the sale of the products is decided by railways to be from 8 am to 9 pm to avoid disturbance for onboard passengers.

The onboard shopping project is being executed in different stages. Sales staff is directed not to yell or indulge in loud promotional activities.

...
Tags: indian railways, onboard shopping, karnavati express, passengers, ahmedabad-mumbai central, western railway zone
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

India is amidst an economic and financial slowdown with minimal support from fiscal policy.

RBI not done with easing, to cut in October and early next year: Report

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the results would have been vastly better but for the painful grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

SpiceJet posts Rs 262 crore profit in June quarter

The counsel for the RP, Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton, said Jet Airways currently has no revenue from operations, hence not in a position to pay the employees.

Jet Airways resolution professional seeks more time to pay salaries

Railway Board has given its approval to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to restore the mechanism of charging service charge from passengers booking online tickets.

Online train tickets to get costlier as IRCTC restores service charge



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut is deadly, plays with fire and bullets; watch

Dhaakad teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Singing donkey becomes internet sensation; see video

I think Emily's singing started because she likes to beg for treats. The moment she sees a treat bucket she starts singing. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Online train tickets to get costlier as IRCTC restores service charge

Railway Board has given its approval to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to restore the mechanism of charging service charge from passengers booking online tickets.

SC upholds amendments to Insolvency Code

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman, which disposed of a batch of over 180 petitions filed by various builders. (Photo: File)

Ernst and Young to investigate Coffee Day incidents

V G Siddhartha

Government may exempt FPIs from higher surcharge

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Suzlon Energy proposes $1.2 billion deal to settle debt

Creditors led by State Bank of India will have to take a haircut of as much as 44 per cent on Suzlon's debt if the offer is accepted, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham