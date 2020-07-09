106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Business Other News 09 Jul 2020 Ensure bankers' safe ...
Business, In Other News

Ensure bankers' safety, take stern action against unruly: Finance ministry to states

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2020, 12:29 pm IST
Last month, a woman bank employee in Canara Bank (erstwhile Syndicate Bank) was attacked by a police constable at Saroli branch in Gujarat
Finance Ministry requested states to ensure safety and security of bank officials and take stern action against perpetrators. (PTI Photo)
 Finance Ministry requested states to ensure safety and security of bank officials and take stern action against perpetrators. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has requested states to ensure safety and security of bank officials and take stern action against perpetrators following incidences of attack on bankers in some parts of the country in the recent past.

The Department of Financial Services, in a letter to chief secretary of states, said that incidences of unruly behaviour of anti-social elements against the bankers needs to be responded with stern action taken against such elements, sources said.

 

Last month, a woman bank employee in Canara Bank (erstwhile Syndicate Bank) was attacked by a police constable at its Saroli branch in Surat, Gujarat. Following the incident, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance.

"Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity," she had said.

Few incidents, including attack on Bank of India staff in Maharashtra, were reported after the Surat attack.

Citing recent news reports and social media coverage, the letter said it has highlighted instances of anti-social elements behaving in an unruly manner with bankers within bank premises.

"You would agree that such incidents need to be responded to proactively and with a firm hand, stern action taken against such elements with full force of law so that bankers are protected and the public assured of secured access to banking services," the letter dated July 7 said.

Securing the availability of banking services to the public at all times is essential for households to meet their expenses and access benefits through DBT and for traders, farmers industries etc to carry on economic activities.

Delivery of essentials services including banking is all the more important in the present context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it emphasised.

"...I request to appropriately sensitise and instruct district magistrates and the state police to take all necessary measures for prevention of timely and effective response and deterrent actions. Public communication of the state's resolve and actions to deal firmly with miscreants would also help in deterring and instilling confidence in the public and the banking community," it said.

...
Tags: finance ministry, bank officials, attack on bankers, department of financial services
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Court grants relief to Unilever's India unit over 'Glow & Handsome' trademark. (Photo- Twitter)

Court grants relief to Hindustan Unilever over 'Glow & Handsome' trademark

Mylan gets DCGI nod for remdesivir in India, to launch at Rs 4,800 per vial. (AFP Photo)

Mylan Pharma to launch remdesivir in India at Rs 4,800 per 100 mg vial

Infosys brings back over 200 employees, their families from US via chartered flight. (PTI Photo)

Infosys brings back 200 stranded employees, families from US

The World Bank on Monday signed a 750 million dollar agreement with the government for MSME emergency response programme. (AFP Photo)

World Bank, India sign Rs 5,600 crore support to COVID-19 hit MSMEs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tata Steel sales fall by 23% in Apr-Jun quarter; output down by 28.49%

Tata Steel sales fall 23 pc to 5.28 MT in Apr-Jun qtr; output down 28.49 pc. (PTI Photo)

Yes Bank's Rs 15,000 crore FPO to open on July 15

Yes Bank to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through FPO; offer to open on Jul 15. (AFP Photo)

SBI to invest Rs 1760 crore in Yes Bank

SBI chairperson Rajnish Kumar. State bank of India approved a further investment of upto 17.60 billion rupees in public offering of Yes Bank. (PTI Photo)

India’s services sector activity contracts sharply in June

India's services sector activity contracts for fourth successive month in June. (PTI Photo)

World food prices rise for first time in 2020: UN

World food price index rises in June, first increase in 2020. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham