46th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

59,695

3,344

Recovered

17,887

1,111

Deaths

1,985

96

Maharashtra190633470731 Gujarat74031872449 Delhi6318202068 Tamil Nadu6009160540 Rajasthan35792011103 Madhya Pradesh33411349200 Uttar Pradesh3214138766 Andhra Pradesh188784241 Punjab173115229 West Bengal1638323160 Telangana113272729 Jammu and Kashmir8233649 Karnataka75337630 Haryana6472798 Bihar5792675 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Other News 09 May 2020 Three Ram Dev Intern ...
Business, In Other News

Three Ram Dev International promoters flee India after cheating 6 banks: Officials

PTI
Published May 9, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
The company had three rice milling plants, besides eight sorting and grading units in Karnal district.
The CBI had recently booked the company engaged in the export of basmati rice to the West Asian and European countries and its directors Naresh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Sangita on the basis of complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI).
 The CBI had recently booked the company engaged in the export of basmati rice to the West Asian and European countries and its directors Naresh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Sangita on the basis of complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI).

New Delhi: Three promoters of Ram Dev International, who were recently booked by CBI for allegedly cheating six banks to the tune of Rs 411 crore, have already fled the country before SBI could reach the agency, officials said on Saturday.

The CBI had recently booked the company engaged in the export of basmati rice to the West Asian and European countries and its directors Naresh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Sangita on the basis of complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI), which suffered the loss of more than Rs 173 crore, they said.

 

The company had three rice milling plants, besides eight sorting and grading units in Karnal district with offices in Saudi Arabia and Dubai for trading purposes, the SBI complaint said.   

Besides SBI, the other members of the consortium are Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI, Central Bank of India and Corporation Bank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not carry out any searches in the matter because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the officials said.

The agency will start the process of summoning the accused, in case they do not join the investigation, appropriate legal action will be initiated, they said.

According to the complaint filed by SBI, the account had become non-performing asset (NPA) on January 27, 2016.

The banks conducted a joint inspection of properties in August and October, nearly 7-9 months later only to find Haryana Police security guards deployed there, they said.

"On inquiry, it has been come to notice that borrowers are absconding and have left the country," the complaint filed on February 25, 2020, after over a year of account becoming NPA, the officials said.

The complaint alleged that borrowers had removed entire machinery from old plant and fudged the balance sheets in order to unlawfully gain at the cost of banks' funds, it said.

...
Tags: central bureau investigation, financial frauds, state bank of india (sbi), ram dev international


Latest From Business

Many restaurants have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

US unemployment surges to a Depression-era level

State Bank of India hikes home loan rates by up to 30 basis points; other lenders may follow suit. (PTI Photo)

SBI hikes home loan rates by up to 30 bps; other lenders may follow suit

IndiGo reinstates pay cut for senior employees from May. (PTI Photo)

IndiGo to cut salaries of senior employees from May

China, US commit to implement trade deal. (AFP Photo)

China, US agree to implement trade deal despite virus row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

EPFO alert! Employers to register digital signatures online via e-mail

EPFO allows employers to register digital signatures through e-mail. (Photo- Twitter)

SBI cuts lending rate by 15 bps, senior citizens get a special deposit

SBI cuts lending rate by 15 basis points across all tenors; introduces new term deposit scheme for senior citizens. (PTI Photo)

Consumers won't benefit from lower crude oil prices as govt hikes taxes on fuel

India hikes taxes on petrol, diese. (PTI Photo)

Badly hit by virus lockdown, MSMEs waiting to start businesses

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

Labour shortage to be a major challenge amid extended lockdown

Indian labourers work at a construction site on a roadside in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham