AP extending full support to companies ready with investment: CM

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has called on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday to discuss matters of fresh investment.

During the interaction, the chief minister said it's good that Dixon Technologies would invest in the Kopparthi electronic manufacturing cluster. He promised the firm that the government would extend its full support to all those who invest in Andhra Pradesh.

The chairman and CEO of the company informed the CM that the firm would provide employment to some two to three thousand people. It would manufacture mobile phones, variables, laptops, tablets, security equipment and cameras in Kopparthi in Kadapa district.

It has plans to expand the unit in Tirupati and create another 1,000 jobs. The firm will partner with Bosch company to set up a washing machine manufacturing unit under the home appliances division.

Dixon Technologies India chairman Sunil Vachani, CEO Pankaj Sharma and state industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy were among those who met the CM.

Sunil Vachani along with his team visited the APIIC office at Mangalagiri and discussed their plans with officials. Sunil Vachani said he would fully adhere to the ‘local employment’ policy of Andhra Pradesh and the Make in India policy of the Union Government.

MD of APIIC, K Raveen Kumar Reddy, advised Dixon Technologies to take advantage of the smart cities developed by the Andhra Pradesh government for their new product expansion. He also asked the environment wing to look into the aspects of waste disposal and management.