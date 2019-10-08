Business Other News 08 Oct 2019 Oyo to raise $1.5 bi ...
Business, In Other News

Oyo to raise $1.5 billion at $10 billion valuation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SARITHA RAI
Published Oct 8, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Vision Fund, Lightspeed, Sequoia to invest $800 mn.
Agarwal, who founded Oyo in 2013, has built it into India’s second-most valuable startup with a valuation of about $10 billion.
 Agarwal, who founded Oyo in 2013, has built it into India’s second-most valuable startup with a valuation of about $10 billion.

Oyo Hotels and Homes is raising $1.5 billion from Founder Ritesh Agarwal, SoftBank Group Corp. and other investors as the India lodging startup expands into foreign markets such as the US and Europe.

Agarwal, 25, will spend $700 million to buy new shares in the company as part of a previously reported $2 billion plan to triple his ownership stake. Existing investors Soft-Bank’s Vision Fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia India will contribute the rest of the current round.

 

Agarwal, who founded Oyo in 2013, has built it into India’s second-most valuable startup with a valuation of about $10 billion. Its service covers 1.2 million rooms in over 80 countries, including 5,90,000 rooms in China. It entered the US earlier this year and now has 7,500 rooms in 60 cities.

“We truly believe that we will be able to build a truly global brand out of India, while ensuring that the business is run efficiently and with a clear path to profitability,” Agarwal said in a statement.

The young founder made headlines in July with plans to spend $2 billion to raise his stake in the company to 30 per cent from about 10 per cent. Japanese banks Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc. are bankrolling Agarwal’s share acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. He is buying some of those shares from Sequoia and Lightspeed, and will carry out the transaction through an entity called RA Hospitality Holdings, Oyo said.
“Oyo’s valuation signals its scale and growth,” said Ujjwal Chaudhry, the Benagluru-based Director at RedSeer Consulting. “The quality of the experience is not top-notch but it’s improving.”

Agarwal is tripling down on the company he created at a time WeWork’s internal tumult and a string of disappointing IPOs are raising questions about startup price tags. The $10 billion valuation makes Oyo India’s most valuable startup after One97 Communications, the parent of digital payments pioneer Paytm. E-commerce giant Flipkart Online Services was acquired by Walmart Inc. last year in a $16 billion deal. SoftBank’s investments lifted the valuations at Oyo, Paytm and WeWork.

Agarwal founded the startup in his teens after dropping out of college and roaming India on a shoestring budget. The wild, erratic standards at hotels and guest houses he encountered inspired him to start the online service, and the brand now aims to provide travelers a consistent experience.

Oyo mainly signs on hotel owners and then helps them upgrade everything from bathroom fittings to furniture and bedding, and then provides them standardized supplies like sheets and toiletries, and support to train their staff.

It employs hundreds of people in the field who evaluate properties on some 200 factors, from the quality of mattresses and linens to water temperature. To get a listing, along with a bright red Oyo sign to hang street-side as a seal of housekeeping approval, most hoteliers must agree to a makeover that typically takes about a month. Oyo then gets a cut of roughly 25 per cent of every booking. Rooms usually run between $25 and $85.

...
Tags: softbank group corp, oyo hotels


Latest From Business

This trend reversal is led by challenging US market conditions characterized by steep pricing pressures, high competitive intensity led by faster ANDA approvals and lower than expected revenue growth.

Pharma R&D spend to stay low this year

The next exchange would take place in September 2020, the spokesperson added. (Representational image)

Swiss bank account: India recieves first tranche of details

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 48.35 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 11,126.40.

Sensex sheds 141 points; Yes Bank rallies 8 per cent

OYO Rooms Founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal. (Photo: Files)

OYO to raise USD 1.5 billion in latest round of funding



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India seeks banking details of Lalit Modi, wife Minal from Switzerland

The two separate notifications dated October 1 did not disclose any further details, besides giving Lalit and Minal Modi ten days' time to designate authorised persons to respond to the assistance request received by the FTA from India. (Photo: File)

Pharma R&D spend to stay low this year

This trend reversal is led by challenging US market conditions characterized by steep pricing pressures, high competitive intensity led by faster ANDA approvals and lower than expected revenue growth.

TSRTC unions begin indefinite strike in Telangana, commuters hit

The employees' unions have been demanding merger of the RTC with the government, recruitment to various posts, job security to drivers and conductors

Term plans find traction with money back feature

Term plans with this feature provide the insured the benefits of term insurance and return of the premiums paid on completion of the policy term as a survival benefit.

Wholesale onion prices fall below Rs 30 per kg after govt measures

Other state governments have also been offered buffer stock onion maintained by the central government.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham