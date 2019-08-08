Business Other News 08 Aug 2019 RBI to make availabl ...
Business, In Other News

RBI to make available NEFT on a 24x7 basis from December 2019

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RITWIK MUKHERJEE
Published Aug 8, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 2:51 am IST
The move aims at giving a further boost to digital transactions.
The RBI has also set up a committee under the Chief Executive Officer of Indian Banks' Associ-ation to examine the entire gamut of ATM charges and fees.
 The RBI has also set up a committee under the Chief Executive Officer of Indian Banks' Associ-ation to examine the entire gamut of ATM charges and fees.

Kolkata: Come December and you can transfer funds through NEFT —National Electronic Funds Transfer— round the clock. At present, NEFT, operated by the RBI as a retail payment system, is available for customers from 8 am to 7 pm on all working days with the exception of second and fourth Saturdays of a month.

The move aims at giving a further boost to digital transactions. "It is expected to revolutionise the retail payments system of the country," the Reserve Bank of India said.

 

Earlier, in its Payment System Vision 2021 document, the RBI had said that it will make available the NEFT system on a 24x7 basis from December 2019.

The NEFT system is used for fund transfers up to Rs 2 lakh.

The apex bank, in its June monetary policy, had done away with charges on fund transfers through RTGS (The Real Time Gross Settlement System), which is meant for large-value instantaneous fund transfers, and NEFT routes to boost digital transactions.

That’s not all. The RBI has also set up a committee under the Chief Executive Officer of Indian Banks' Association to examine the entire gamut of ATM charges and fees.

...
Tags: neft transaction, reserve bank of india
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Business

Customers will benefit from standardised bill payment experience, centralised customer grievance redressal mechanism and prescribed customer convenience fee. (Representational image)

Digital payments to get a leg-up

Priority sector lending tag given for bank lending to NBFCs which on-lend to agriculture, housing and MSMEs

Bank can lend more to Non Banking Finance Companies

The real estate sector has been looking forward to such initiatives to boost sales… We hope that the current rate cut would translate into lower EMIs and help soften home loan rates and also boost sales.”

Pre-festive season cut cheers realtors

The 35 basis points (bps) cut in the repo rate is unusual, as the RBI has been changing the interest rate by 25 or 50 bps in the past.

Reserve Bank of India cuts repo rate by 35 bps



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not actor but Kareena Kapoor Khan wants son Taimur to be this; read to know what

Taimur with mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post revoking of Article 370, filmmakers book these following film titles; read here

Two new union territories of India.
 

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

Zohaib Khan made a 6 feet portrait of Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: ANI)
 

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)
 

Photo of officers leading black man by rope in Texas sparks outrage

The image caused outrage, serving as a painful reminder of some of the bleakest moments in America's brutally racist past, including the chaining of enslaved people and lynching of blacks in the Jim Crow South in the years after emancipation. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tens of thousands losing jobs as India's auto crisis deepens: sources

The auto sector, which contributes more than 7 per cent of India’s GDP, is facing one of its worst downturns. (Photo: Representational/AP)

India Inc cheers Parliament nod to abrogate Article 370, J&K bifurcation Bill

Jammu & Kashmir is an area of strong potential for development as it enjoys a range of natural resources and immense talent, CII President Designate Uday Kotak said.

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

E-Filing Income Tax Return for AY 2019-20: Individuals and entities, having any income on which there was any TDS or an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, have to file Income Tax Return.

10 things you should know before withdrawing cash using credit cards

Most people miss the due date of credit card payment; always make sure to pay the full amount within the due date. (Photo: Pixabay)

Govt begins process to auction 27 coal mines

In case of allotment of blocks for PSUs, five coal mines are for power sector, nine for sale of coal and one for iron and steel.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham