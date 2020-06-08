76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,392

10,770

Recovered

123,848

5,191

Deaths

7,207

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3168716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan105597754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Business Other News 08 Jun 2020 No full recovery in ...
Business, In Other News

No full recovery in airline sector before 2023: Moody's

ANI
Published Jun 8, 2020, 11:55 am IST
Many airlines have improved liquidity but at the cost of rising debt burdens
Airline sector unlikely to fully recover before 2023, says Moodys. (AFP Photo)
Singapore: Air passenger demand globally will remain severely depressed in 2021 and will not see a substantial recovery before 2023, according to Moody's Investors Service.

Health concerns, changes in corporate travel policies, potential restrictions on international arrivals and lower discretionary spending because of weaker GDP and higher unemployment will constrain air passenger demand into 2022, Moody's said in its credit outlook released on Monday.

 

Demand in 2023 could approach that of 2019 but the uncertain timing of the coronavirus receding on a more permanent basis makes forecasting a challenge.

Many airlines have improved liquidity but at the cost of rising debt burdens. Stronger and state-supported airlines have significantly improved liquidity since March.

Rated airlines have sufficient liquidity to survive on average for about 450 days at current low activity levels. For weaker airlines, this may be insufficient if groundings persist into 2021.

Moody's modelled two scenarios assuming a recovery by 2023 or later years. Most airlines will carry substantially more debt in 2023. Our faster and slower recovery cases assume 2023 passenger volumes recover to around 95 per cent and 85 per cent of 2019 levels respectively.

The airlines Moody's rate will carry on average 20 to 30 per cent more debt in 2023 compared with 2019 with leverage on average 0.5x to 1.5x higher.

Moody's downgraded 13 airlines since May 25 and confirmed six. It placed ratings for 22 airlines on review for downgrade in March. The sufficiency of liquidity and the potential for individual companies to retire the debt incurred to restore credit metrics through 2023 were key considerations in resolving the reviews.

"The industry will undergo substantial permanent structural changes. Potential for failures of weaker airlines and government intervention to leave fewer, larger companies, polarised between more efficient operators and strategic state-supported airlines," said Moody's.

Health screening and risks of denied boarding will affect travellers potentially beyond the pandemic. Corporate travel is likely to be impaired into 2023. Governments may require deeper carbon emissions reductions from airlines.

There will be deep repercussions across related sectors, particularly commercial aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airports, travel distributors and airline service companies.

Providers of jet fuel and aircraft lessors will also be deeply affected.

By contrast, carbon dioxide emissions will reduce by 750 million to 900 million tonnes over 2020-21, said Moody's.

Tags: air travel, air passenger, airline sector, coronavirus crisis, airlines
Location: Singapore, , Singapore


MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
