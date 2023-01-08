  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Other News 08 Jan 2023 Telangana govt earns ...
Business, In Other News

Telangana govt earns windfall revenue from non-agri property transactions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 8, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
December 2022 saw the most property transactions in a single month. — Representational image/DC
 December 2022 saw the most property transactions in a single month. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD: Telangana has witnessed a steep rise in the number of non-agricultural properties registered in the first ten months of the current fiscal, resulting in windfall revenues. The surge was attributed to an increase in sales of flats, independent houses, villas, and plots, particularly in Hyderabad and nearby areas.

According to data obtained from the stamps and registrations department, the government earned Rs 7,944 crore through non-agriculture property registrations April-December, and farm land registrations garnered Rs 1,587 crore. Overall, the state government earned Rs 9,531 crore.

Last year, the government earned Rs 10,097 crore from non-agri and agri property registrations for 2021-22, while this year the government has reached the Rs 10,000 crore mark by December 31. With three months left, the government hopes to exceed the Rs 15,600 crore target estimated in the Budget by March 31.

December 2022 saw the most property transactions in a single month. While the state registered a total of 14.53 lakh property sales from April to December, the largest number of transactions, 1.09 lakh, were in December.

Non-agriculture properties accounted for 8.91 lakh (61 per cent) of the 14.53 lakh property sales, while agricultural properties accounted for 5.63 lakh (39 per cent).

Ranga Reddy district's district sub-registrar offices alone have contributed Rs 3,911 crore this year so far, while Medchal district has contributed Rs 2,421 crore.

The Hyderabad zone generated `889 crore, while Hyderabad South brought in Rs 795 crore.

The sub-registrar offices at Maheshwaram, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, and Chevella in Ranga Reddy district saw the highest number of property transactions in the state.

...
Tags: telangana news, property transactions, non-agriculture properties
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Taj Mahal gets Rs 1 crore water bill, Rs 1.40 lakh property tax
Ecologist rue fast eroding common property resources in Hyderabad
ED attaches 47 properties in false Kisan loan probe

Latest From Business

Twitter Inc made further staff cuts in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and in the unit related to hate speech and harassment (AFP)

Twitter sacks more staff overseeing global content moderation: Report

Ant Group's founder Jack Ma (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to give up control of Ant Group in key revamp

There is a great demand for this variety of red chillies in the international market. With decrease in productivity, its prices have been shooting up in the Warangal chilli yard since past few months. (Representational image: DC)

Telangana's local red chilli fetches record ₹80K per quintal

Telangana has set itself an ambitious goal of expanding palm oil plantation to 20 lakh acres. The state government is aggressively promoting palm oil plantations to reduce dependence on imported oil. The aggressive push over the last few years has resulted in a yellow revolution (increase in oil seeds production) in Telangana. (File photo)

Godrej to set up Rs 250 crore edible oil processing plant in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Finance ministry mulls easing laws to increase insurance penetration

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: PTI)

India's deployment of cash transfer scheme is a logistical marvel: IMF

India's deployment of a direct cash transfer scheme and other similar social welfare programmes is a logistical marvel, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said. (AFP file image)

Mukesh Ambani buys Dubai's costliest home ever for his son

Mukesh Ambani (AFP)

Rupee falls 26 paise to close at 80 against dollar

The rupee finally settled at 80.00, down 26 paise over its previous close. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana's local red chilli fetches record ₹80K per quintal

There is a great demand for this variety of red chillies in the international market. With decrease in productivity, its prices have been shooting up in the Warangal chilli yard since past few months. (Representational image: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->