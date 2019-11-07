Business Other News 07 Nov 2019 Stalled realty proje ...
Business, In Other News

Stalled realty projects get Rs 25,000-crore bailout fund

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 7, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 6:53 am IST
Centre okays rescue package for ailing real estate sector.
Being termed as a “special window” for incomplete housing projects, Ms Sitharaman had first mentioned about the fund on September 14.
 Being termed as a “special window” for incomplete housing projects, Ms Sitharaman had first mentioned about the fund on September 14.

New Delhi: In a relief for thousands of homebuyers, the Centre on Wednesday cleared a furnd worth Rs 25,000 crore which would be used to complete more than 1,600 stalled housing projects, including those which have been admitted under insolvency proceedings or declared as bad loans.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after the meeting of the union cabinet where the proposal was cleared, that the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) will consist of Rs 10,000 crore which would be Centre’s share, while the remaining amount would be provided by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI).

 

Being termed as a “special window” for incomplete housing projects, Ms Sitharaman had first mentioned about the fund on September 14.

Projects whose net worth is less and are almost near completion, could be assessed and if it is found that these can be completed in a limited span of time after infusion of funds, could be prioritised, official sources said.

She, however, said that only RERA-registered pro-jects with positive networth will be provided funds, adding that the sch-eme is a modified version of the September 14 plan.

The key change is allowing the AIF to fund projects that lenders may have declared as non-performing assets (NPAs) or which have been dragged to the NCLT for insolvency proceedings.

The AIF funds will be released in stages through an escrow account and will be contingent upon completion of the approved phase, she said, adding the size of the fund may be increased with the participation of sovereign and pension funds.

The fund will be managed by SBI Caps.

Ms Sitharaman said the government is seized of the problem faced by homebuyers who are forced to pay EMIs on loans taken for buying homes but have not yet got possession and continue to shell out both loan installments and rent.

“The move will help relieve financial stress faced by large number of middle-class homebuyers who have invested their hard-earned money. This will also release large amount of funds stuck in these projects for productive use in economy,” she added.

...
Tags: alternative investment fund, life insurance corporation of india, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Gasoline and distillate inventories dropped 2.8 million barrels and by 622,000 barrels respectively. (Photo: Twitter)

Oil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks

The new fund, or special window, will help revive more than 1,600 moribund housing projects, Sitharaman said. (Photo: File)

India approves USD 1.4 billion for fund to help stalled housing projects

The report finds that the low participation rate is attributed to various cultural factors, as well as challenges faced by women in the workplace, such as healthcare access, gender bias, and lack of flexible working opportunities.

Indian women make a mark in artificial intelligence skills

In the last Budget, the Centre had announced that the FDI limit would be raised from 49 per cent to 100 per cent for insurance intermediaries like aggregators, brokers, marketing firms and corporate agents.

Irdai’s FDI norms puzzle insurance cos



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian women make a mark in artificial intelligence skills

The report finds that the low participation rate is attributed to various cultural factors, as well as challenges faced by women in the workplace, such as healthcare access, gender bias, and lack of flexible working opportunities.

Govt relaxes rules as onion hits Rs 80 a kg

Onion prices have gone up to Rs 70-100, up by 40-50 per cent per kg in several mandis.

Onion price jumps 45 pc to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi in just one week

Onion prices are ruling high for more than a month in Delhi-NCR due to supply disruption following heavy rains in growing states like Maharashtra.

Irdai’s FDI norms puzzle insurance cos

In the last Budget, the Centre had announced that the FDI limit would be raised from 49 per cent to 100 per cent for insurance intermediaries like aggregators, brokers, marketing firms and corporate agents.

Working strongly on electric vehicle charging infrastructure: NTPC

NTPC had earlier said it has signed pacts with cab aggregators Ola, Lithium, Shuttl, Bikxie, Bounce, Electrie and Zoom Car.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham