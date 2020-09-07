167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Business Other News 07 Sep 2020 India probes alleged ...
Business, In Other News

India probes alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2020, 3:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2020, 3:39 pm IST
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd has filed the application before the commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR, seeking initiation of the probe
India initiates probe against alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China. (PTI Photo)
 India initiates probe against alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India has initiated a probe into the alleged dumping of Vitamin C, used by pharmaceutical firms for the production of medicines, from China following complaint by a domestic manufacturer.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd has filed the application before the commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR, seeking initiation of the probe.

 

The company alleged that the domestic industry is impacted due to the dumping of Vitamin C from China PR and has requested for the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports, according to the notification of Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

On the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the applicants, "the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation," it said.

In the probe, the directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping in respect of the product from China.

If DGTR will find that there is dumping and it is impacting the domestic manufacturer, it will recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

 

While the DGTR recommends the duty, the finance ministry imposes the same.

The period of investigation is April 2019- March 2020. It would also look into the data of April 2016-19 period.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of the manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India.

 

The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime. India and China are members of this Geneva-based organisation, which deals with global trade norms.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

...
Tags: india, dumping, vitamin c, pharmaceutical firms, medicines, china
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Online grocers report a distinct shift towards 'immunity-boosting' foodstuffs. (Representational picture)

First-time customers of online grocers almost double due to Covid-19

Both equity and debt funds are witnessing redemption pressure.

Mutual fund redemption pressure continued in August

Oil drops more than $1 after Saudi price cuts. (AFP Photo)

Oil prices tumble $1 per barrel after Saudi price cuts

Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment. (AFP Photo)

Samsung signs $6.6 billion deal with Verizon to supply 5G network solutions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's extradition trial to resume in UK court today

Nirav Modi extradition trial to resume in UK court on September 7. (PTI Photo)

Telangana slips to third position in ease of business ranking

Telangana has slipped to third position from second position in the 2018 ranking in the Ease of Doing Business rankings for the year 2019. (PTI Photo)

Aatmanirbhar Shipping: Centre asks major ports to use only Indian made tug boats

Govt asks major ports to use only locally built tug boats. (AP Photo)

Ambani twins feature on Fortune's 40 Under 40 list

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Adar Poonawalla named in Fortune's 40 Under 40 list. (PTI Photo)

38 coal blocks up for auction for commercial mining: Coal Ministry

Coal Ministry said it has revised the list of mines to be auctioned for commercial mining. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham