Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Other News 07 Jun 2019 RBI cuts repo rate f ...
Business, In Other News

RBI cuts repo rate for 3rd time by 25 bps

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | FALAKNAAZ SYED
Published Jun 7, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Rate hits 9-year low, RBI hints at more rate cuts.
Speaking to reporters at the policy press conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das explained, “The stance has been changed to accommodative. An accomodative stance means that rate hikes are (now) off the table.”
 Speaking to reporters at the policy press conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das explained, “The stance has been changed to accommodative. An accomodative stance means that rate hikes are (now) off the table.”

Mumbai: In line with market expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its second bi-monthly monetary policy review for the fiscal, on Thursday, cut the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points and changed its stance to “accommodative” from “neutral”.

The repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow money from the RBI in case of a shortage of funds and is one of the main tools of the RBI to keep inflation under control.

 

Speaking to reporters at the policy press conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das explained, “The stance has been changed to accommodative. An accomodative stance means that rate hikes are (now) off the table.”

All the six members of the MPC voted in favour of a rate cut as well as change in policy stance. Consequently, the repo rate now stands at 5.75 per cent, the lowest since September 2010. This is the third rate cut by the RBI since February and takes the cumulative reduction in the ongoing rate easing cycle to 75 basis points. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. GDP and inflation forecast: The RBI again cut its GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal (FY20) by 20 bps to 7 per cent — pegged at 6.4-6.7 per cent in fiscal first half (H1) and 7.2-7.5 per cent in the second half (H2) — owing to weak investment activity, weak global demand and moderation in private consumption. In the last two policies, the RBI has cut its growth forecast by 40 bps.

The central bank raised its inflation projection marginally to 3.0-3.1 per cent year–on–year (YoY) from 2.9-3 per cent in H1 FY20 and lowered it to 3.4-3.7 per cent from 3.5-3.8 per cent in H2 FY20. However there are risks related to monsoon, vegetable prices, crude oil, geopolitical tensions, financial market volatility and the fiscal scenario, the RBI said.

So will your loans become cheaper?
According to experts, the rate reductions and the accommodative stance, along with liquidity injections from the RBI, will help banks to lower their lending rates. While the past repo rate cuts from the RBI have partially been transmitted by banks to new borrowers, for the old borrowers, the rates have rather gone up. According to the statement, the transmission of the cumulative reduction of 50 basis points in the repo rate in February and April policy was 21 bps on new loans. However, for old borrowers, the lending rate increased by 4 basis points as the past loans continue to be priced at high rates. SBI has cut its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR), by a mere 10 basis points in response to the 50 bps rate reductions by the RBI in February and April. MCLR is the minimum interest rate that a bank will charge on the loan and it directly impacts one’s EMIs.

...
Tags: monetary policy committee, reserve bank of india, inflation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Piyush Goyal

Industry should not rely on subsidies: Piyush Goyal

The new 2.0 diesel engine version - which is available in same S, SE, HSE and HSE Luxury trims that the other engine versions come in - is cheaper than the larger-hearted 3.0 V6 diesel by about Rs 13.6 lakh.

Jaguar Discovery launched at Rs 75.18 lakh

The 5G technology will establish a high-speed, mobile, safe and widespread new-generation information infrastructure, MIIT Minister Miao Wei said at the licence presentation ceremony.

China gives out 5G licences

Some of the equipment the Pentagon buys, including night-vision goggles and aircraft, are made using rare earth minerals. The Pentagon has long supported efforts to require military contractors to buy domestically sourced minerals, though there are no current US rare-earth processing facilities. (Represnetational Image)

Pentagon eyes African rare earth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC wants Army insignia removed from Dhoni's gloves

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on Dhoni's green wicket-keeping gloves. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Sunny Leone uses F-word at Salman Khan's Bharat screening; find out why

Sunny Leone.
 

Dubai-based Indian man installs hand pumps in poor Pak district: report

Joginder Singh Salaria set up nearly 62 water pumps in Tharparkar district with the help of local social workers after knowing the plight of the area through social media. (Photo: Facebook/ Salaria)
 

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 feature revealed in iOS 13

With Apple iOS 13, there is a feature called ‘Optimized Battery Charging” and this great feature has been designed to extend the total battery life of your iPhone and iPad.
 

Woman who accussed Neymar of rape gives detailed TV interview

Trindade, who says she works as a model, acknowledged that she initially liked Neymar -- full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior -- and wanted to have sex with him. The football megastar paid for a plane ticket to bring her from Brazil and put her up in a Paris hotel. (Photo:AFP/instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Minimum leverage ratio set at 3.5 per cent

In another development RBI has decided to constitute an Internal Working Group to review comprehensively the existing liquidity management framework and suggest measures.

RBI scraps charges on RTGS, NEFT payments

The RBI levies minimum charges on banks for transactions routed via its RTGS, meant for instantaneous large-value fund transfers, and the NEFT System, used for non-large fund transfers. Banks, in turn, levy charges on their customers.

RBI to issue on tap licence guidelines on small finance banks in August

Eligible entities would not have to wait for licences as it would be available on-demand basis.

Govt may announce infusion of Rs 4,000 cr in PSU non-life firms in Budget

The capital infusion will help them improve their financial health to an extent that the proposed merger of the general insurance firms could take place.

Fiercely-contested Indian Lok Sabha elections become world’s most expensive: Report

Money spent by political parties is around Rs 700 per voter or about Rs 100 crore in each parliamentary constituency.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham