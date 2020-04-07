Business Other News 07 Apr 2020 India lifts restrict ...
Business, In Other News

India lifts restrictions on 24 drug exports amid coronavirus

REUTERS
Published Apr 7, 2020, 10:57 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2020, 12:05 pm IST
It had imposed the restrictions last month as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted global supply chains
Representative Image
 Representative Image

New Delhi: India, the world’s main supplier of generic drugs, has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, the government said in a statement.

India has decided to export anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to several countries including those in the neighbourhood on a case-by-case basis in sync with its commitment to the international community to fight the coronavirus pandemic

 

It had imposed the restrictions last month as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted global supply chains.

Paracetamol, a common pain reliever, and its formulations were not included in the list of drugs freed up for export.

It was not clear what prompted India to lift the restrictions, but Indian government sources had said the bans had prompted intense pressure from the United States.

The decision also followed a telephone call on Saturday between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the issue of global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and to ensure they continue to function as smoothly as possible during the global health crisis,” White House spokesman Judd Deere, said in a tweet on Saturday following the leaders’ call.

India had restricted the exports of 26 ingredients and medicines on March 3. Paracetamol and its formulations accounted for two items on the original list.

The 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines accounted for 10% of all Indian pharmaceutical exports and includes several antibiotics, such as tinidazole and erythromycin, the hormone progesterone and Vitamin B12.

India has also placed restrictions on the export of most diagnostic testing kits. And in recent weeks it had also banned the export of ventilators, masks and other protective gear needed by both patients and medical staff.

During the telephone call on Saturday, Trump urged Modi to release supplies of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested as a possible treatment for patients with COVID-19 - the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Trump said late on Monday in Washington that India could face retaliation for its decision to ban exports of hydroxychloroquine.

...
Tags: generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, coronavirus outbreak, paracetamol, donald trump, ban on drugs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Pakistan approached the IMF in August 2018 for a bailout package. (Photo- AFP)

IMF postpones approval of second review $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan

Workers leave the Nissan car plant after finishing their shift. (Photo- AFP)

Impact on auto sector to be clear once lockdown is lifted: Nissan Motor

Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge construction. (DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Railways asks cement firms to unload goods for supply of essentials

Representative Image (PTI)

Rupee rises 26 paise to 75.87 against US dollar amid positive global cues



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Spanish jobless claims jump by over 3,00,000 in March

Rafael Delgado places free meals for residents that signed up online on a table for curbside delivery at a restaurant. (AP Photo)

Pradhan speaks to US Energy Secretary on slump in fuel demand due to Covid-19

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo- PTI)

Pharma sector facing lockdown blues

Salesmen at a chemist shop wear protective masks in wake of coronavirus outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo- PTI)

Over 10,000 new registrations, 7,876 refund applications during lockdown: GST Network

GST officers process 10,077 new registrations, 7,876 refund applications in 10 days of lockdown. (PTI Photo))

US small businesses seek USD 5.4 billion in virus relief loans

Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House n Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump listen. Millions of small businesses are expected to apply for a desperately needed rescue loan Friday, a stern test for a banking industry that has had less than a week to prepare for the deluge. Small businesses will be seeking loans from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which was put in place to help them retain workers and pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo- AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham