Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2019 Centre approves Rs 2 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre approves Rs 25,000 crore fund for stalled housing projects

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2019, 8:32 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 8:47 pm IST
The fund will finance 1,600 stalled housing projects comprising 4.58 lakh housing units across India, said FM Sitharaman.
Announcing the decision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will put in Rs 10,000 crore in this alternative investment fund (AIF) while SBI and LIC would provide Rs 15,000 crore, taking the total size to Rs 25,000 crore. (Photo: File)
 Announcing the decision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will put in Rs 10,000 crore in this alternative investment fund (AIF) while SBI and LIC would provide Rs 15,000 crore, taking the total size to Rs 25,000 crore. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved setting up of a Rs 25,000 crore bailout fund to finance 1,600 stalled housing projects as it looks to boost the economy by kickstarting incomplete projects.

The decision was approved by the Union Cabinet at a meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Announcing the decision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will put in Rs 10,000 crore in this alternative investment fund (AIF) while SBI and LIC would provide Rs 15,000 crore, taking the total size to Rs 25,000 crore.

This will finance 1,600 stalled housing projects comprising 4.58 lakh housing units across the country, she added.

The move is aimed at generating employment as well as reviving demand of cement, iron and steel industries. It is also aimed at relieving stress in the major sectors of the economy.

The fund size would increase as sovereign and pension fund are expected to participate in this AIF.

The AIF can be utilised even by the projects which have been declared non-performing assets or are facing insolvency proceedings, Sitharaman added.

...
Tags: stalled housing projects, alternative investment fund, sbi, lic, narendra modi, housing, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

According to an official statement issued by MEA, Haavisto will also meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss issues of mutual interests concerning both countries. (Photo: ANI)

EAM S Jaishankar meets Finland counterpart Pekka Haavisto in Delhi

Most of the 20-odd depositors took to sloganeering against the RBI, alleging it was hand-in-glove with the perpetrators of fraud. (Photo: File)

PMC account holders stage protest at RBI Delhi; demand full money withdrawal

The senior Congress leader's counsel told Justice Suresh Kait that the prosecution's complaint (charge sheet) has not been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the court and how can Chidambaram influence witnesses, when he does not know them. (Photo: File)

INX case: 'Evidence documentary, can't be tampered with,' Chidambaram tells HC

A resolution to the BJP-Shiv Sena stalemate over government formation is expected and a new dispensation may take office before the term of the outgoing Assembly ends, sources said. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra may have new govt soon; BJP to meet governor tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
 

Mississippi rated fattest state in America: report

US spends almost USD 200 billion a year on obesity-related health care costs. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EAM S Jaishankar meets Finland counterpart Pekka Haavisto in Delhi

According to an official statement issued by MEA, Haavisto will also meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss issues of mutual interests concerning both countries. (Photo: ANI)

PMC account holders stage protest at RBI Delhi; demand full money withdrawal

Most of the 20-odd depositors took to sloganeering against the RBI, alleging it was hand-in-glove with the perpetrators of fraud. (Photo: File)

INX case: 'Evidence documentary, can't be tampered with,' Chidambaram tells HC

The senior Congress leader's counsel told Justice Suresh Kait that the prosecution's complaint (charge sheet) has not been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the court and how can Chidambaram influence witnesses, when he does not know them. (Photo: File)

TDP delegation tours Amaravati to prove YSRCP's 'false propaganda'

'He has been saying that nothing is constructed in Amaravati, which is incorrect. He must admit that he lied,' the TDP leaders demanded. (Photo: File | Representational)

Mamata questions making Gujarati optional language in JEE exam

'I love the Gujarati language. But, why have other regional languages been ignored? Why injustice is being meted out to them? If Gujarati has to be there, then all regional languages including Bengali must be there,' CM Mamata Banerjee further stated. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham