search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Reserve Bank of India, Centre tiff set to escalate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published Nov 6, 2018, 12:26 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Sources added Mr Patel recently sent a missive to the committee indicating that owing to his “busy schedule”
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
 Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

New Delhi: The ongoing stand-off between the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could delay a high-profile parliamentary panel’s report on a legislation which provides for a mechanism to ban unregulated deposit schemes, as Central bank’s Governor Urjit Patel has expressed his inability to present himself before the committee, on November 12.

Highly-placed sources told this newspaper that owing to Mr Patel’s absence, the scheduled sitting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance next week, has been postponed. 

 

This could delay the process of the committee finalising its report on the ‘Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018’.

Soon after the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in July this year during the Monsoon Session, it was referred to the Parliamentary panel, which was scheduled to prepare its final report on the legislation within three months — mainly before the Winter Session of Parliament.

Sources added Mr Patel recently sent a missive to the committee indicating that owing to his “busy schedule”, he won’t be able to present himself before it on November 12.

In the scheduled meeting, the panel had summoned the RBI Governor to discuss the pending legislation.

...
Tags: urjit patel, unregulated deposit schemes bill, reserve bank of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Board meet to witness heated deliberations


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Queen invites Meghan Markle's mother to spend Christmas with the royal family

Doria Ragland. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri's 'doppelganger' meme goes viral on Twitter, like a tracer bullet!

The former India all-rounder sparked a meme war on Monday again after a picture of a man travelling in a Mumbai local vent viral on Twitter. (Photo: AP/Twitter)
 

Wishes pour as Virat Kohli celebrates 30th birthday in Haridwar with Anushka Sharma

A batsman par excellence with a plethora of records to his name, Kohli is spending his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Haridwar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Patanjali enters branded apparel space, aims Rs 1,000 cr business in FY'20

Patanjali clocked a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, registering 111 per cent growth.
 

Writers take notes! J K Rowling is sharing writing insights on Twitter

She replied in her usual candid, tongue-in-cheek manner. (Photo: Twitter/JKRowling)
 

Honor 8X review: The midrange killer?

With Huawei's reasonably new mid-range 710 chipset, cameras powered by the AI prowess and a fairly large 3750mAh battery, Honor seeks to oust its rival brands.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Liquidity in NBFCs yet to become a crisis: Centre

IL&FS piled up too much debt to be paid back in the short-term while revenues from its assets are skewed towards the longer term.

Nephroplus set to foray into 2 nations

Mr Vuppala, however, added that the funds raised would be used to foray into global markets and open about 20 centres over the next one year in two countries in South East Asia and Middle East.

Board meet to witness heated deliberations

Sources said that after hearing the views of the RBI governor, the panel intended to give final touches to its report on the Bill as the Winter Session is likely to begin next month.

CBIC to daily monitor MSME grievance on GST, sets up help desks to resolve queries

The GST help desks will have nodal officers for trade facilitation who would guide the small businesses on their queries surrounding the GST.

Petrol price cut by 22 paise; total reduction reaches Rs 4.06 in 19 days

On Monday, petrol retailed Rs 78.56 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 73.16, in Delhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham