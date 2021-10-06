Business Other News 06 Oct 2021 LPG price hiked by R ...
LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2021, 10:45 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 10:45 am IST
Simultaneously, petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre
Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said. (Representatonal Image: PTI)
 Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said. (Representatonal Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder in line with a surge in international fuel prices.

Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said.

 

Cooking gas now costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi.

Simultaneously, petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre.

Petrol now costs Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 91.42 a litre.

Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to USD 82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to USD 78.87 a barrel.

The additional funds will support the MFIs with lower grading. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Sa-Dhan seeks additional Rs 7.5K crore credit guarantee

The unemployment rate declined from 8.3 per cent in August to 6.9 per cent in September. (Photo: PTI/File)

Services, jobs in expansion mode

The Personal Data Protection Bill requires a copy of sensitive personal data to be stored in India, and further prohibits cross-border transfers of critical personal data. (DC File Image)

Data curbs can cost India up to $17 bn by 2025: UN

Mumbai Property Registration At 10-Year High



