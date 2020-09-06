167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Business Other News 06 Sep 2020 Telangana slips to t ...
Business, In Other News

Telangana slips to third position in ease of business ranking

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 6, 2020, 10:36 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2020, 11:12 am IST
The state lost point due to difference in feedback percentage for implementing reforms when compared to Uttar Pradesh, officials said
Telangana has slipped to third position from second position in the 2018 ranking in the Ease of Doing Business rankings for the year 2019. (PTI Photo)
 Telangana has slipped to third position from second position in the 2018 ranking in the Ease of Doing Business rankings for the year 2019. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana has slipped to third position from second
position in the 2018 ranking in the nation-wide Ease of Doing Business
(EoDB) rankings for the year 2019, after Andhra Pradesh and Uttar
Pradesh.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal released the
State Business Reform Action Plan Ranking for 2019 in Delhi on
Saturday, in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and
Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri.

 

According to the officials of the Industries department the Telangana
lost the point due to difference in the feedback percentage for
implementing the reforms when compared to Uttar Pradesh.

They said that the EoDB rankings were based on the points gained by
each State in implementation of about 17 categories including Labour
Regulation-Enablers, Access to Information and Transparency Enablers,
Commercial Dispute Resolution Enablers, Land administration and
Transfer of Land and Property, Land Availability and Allotment,
Inspection Enablers, Construction Permit Enablers, Single Window
System, Environmental Registration Enablers, Obtaining Electricity
Connection, Paying Taxes, Sector Specific and others and  and feedback
obtained on their implementation.

 

The state government implemented reforms under the 17 categories
specified above, but it could implement the reforms with regard to
filling up 90 per cent vacancies in specialised Commercial courts
implementing a system that allows publishing of e-cause lists for
commercial disputes in Commercial courts under the Commercial Dispute
Resolution Enablers.

The reforms pertaining to digitalisation of the transactions in the
state excise also could not be implemented by the state government.

...
Tags: telangana, ease of doing business, eodb rankings, andhra pradesh, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Business

Online grocers report a distinct shift towards 'immunity-boosting' foodstuffs. (Representational picture)

First-time customers of online grocers almost double due to Covid-19

India initiates probe against alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China. (PTI Photo)

India probes alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China

Both equity and debt funds are witnessing redemption pressure.

Mutual fund redemption pressure continued in August

Oil drops more than $1 after Saudi price cuts. (AFP Photo)

Oil prices tumble $1 per barrel after Saudi price cuts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's extradition trial to resume in UK court today

Nirav Modi extradition trial to resume in UK court on September 7. (PTI Photo)

Aatmanirbhar Shipping: Centre asks major ports to use only Indian made tug boats

Govt asks major ports to use only locally built tug boats. (AP Photo)

Ambani twins feature on Fortune's 40 Under 40 list

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Adar Poonawalla named in Fortune's 40 Under 40 list. (PTI Photo)

38 coal blocks up for auction for commercial mining: Coal Ministry

Coal Ministry said it has revised the list of mines to be auctioned for commercial mining. (AFP Photo)

GST collection slips over 14% to Rs 87,422 crore in July

GST collections in July fall 14% due to COVID lockdown. (Photo-ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham