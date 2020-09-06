Telangana slips to third position in ease of business ranking

Telangana has slipped to third position from second position in the 2018 ranking in the Ease of Doing Business rankings for the year 2019. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana has slipped to third position from second

position in the 2018 ranking in the nation-wide Ease of Doing Business

(EoDB) rankings for the year 2019, after Andhra Pradesh and Uttar

Pradesh.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal released the

State Business Reform Action Plan Ranking for 2019 in Delhi on

Saturday, in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to the officials of the Industries department the Telangana

lost the point due to difference in the feedback percentage for

implementing the reforms when compared to Uttar Pradesh.

They said that the EoDB rankings were based on the points gained by

each State in implementation of about 17 categories including Labour

Regulation-Enablers, Access to Information and Transparency Enablers,

Commercial Dispute Resolution Enablers, Land administration and

Transfer of Land and Property, Land Availability and Allotment,

Inspection Enablers, Construction Permit Enablers, Single Window

System, Environmental Registration Enablers, Obtaining Electricity

Connection, Paying Taxes, Sector Specific and others and and feedback

obtained on their implementation.

The state government implemented reforms under the 17 categories

specified above, but it could implement the reforms with regard to

filling up 90 per cent vacancies in specialised Commercial courts

implementing a system that allows publishing of e-cause lists for

commercial disputes in Commercial courts under the Commercial Dispute

Resolution Enablers.

The reforms pertaining to digitalisation of the transactions in the

state excise also could not be implemented by the state government.