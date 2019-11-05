Business Other News 05 Nov 2019 GST rate cut boosts ...
Business, In Other News

GST rate cut boosts hotel industry revenue in September quarter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETHA G
Published Nov 5, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 1:10 am IST
RevPAR is arrived at by dividing a hotel's total guestroom revenue by the room count and the number of days in the period.
Bengaluru was the leader in RevPAR growth as it saw 12.4 per cent year-to-date rise and 11 per cent growth in Q3 over the same period last year.
 Bengaluru was the leader in RevPAR growth as it saw 12.4 per cent year-to-date rise and 11 per cent growth in Q3 over the same period last year.

Chennai: The reduction in GST rates have started working for the hospitality industry, with nine out of top 11 markets seeing better performance in terms of revenue per available rooms (RevPAR) and average daily rates (ADR).

According to JLL’s Third Quarter Hotel Momentum India (HMI) report, nine out of top cities witnessed a rise in RevPAR performance during the July-September 2019 period.

 

Bengaluru was the leader in RevPAR growth as it saw 12.4 per cent year-to-date rise and 11 per cent growth in Q3 over the same period last year. Gurugram witnessed 11.9 per cent YTD and 9.5 per cent Q3 growth. Hyderabad, too, saw 11.1 per cent and 6.9 per cent growth, respectively.

RevPAR is arrived at by dividing a hotel's total guestroom revenue by the room count and the number of days in the period. ADR is calculated by taking the average revenue earned from rooms and dividing it by the number of rooms sold.

Eight of the top 11 cities witnessed an increase in ADRs in Q3 2019. Bengaluru witnessed 7.9 per cent growth in ADR in Q3, Hyderabad 6.9 per cent and Gurugram 5.6 per cent over the same period last year. At 2.4 per cent, Gurugram was the leader in occupancy growth for Q3 2019.

Government had recently reduced GST from 28 per cent to 18 per cent for premium and luxury hotels with room tariffs of Rs 7,500 and above. For hotels with tariffs below Rs 7500, the GST rates were brought down from 18 per cent to 12 per cent. This had mainly contributed to the growth in RevPAR across top Indian markets. Ahmedabad and Goa have been the only exception to the trend.

“First nine months of the year (January-September 2019) have been exciting for the entire industry,”said Jaideep Dang, Managing Director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, India, JLL. “The industry is hopeful that a similar momentum will be maintained in 2020 as well,” he added.

In Q3, the country witnessed a total of 36 hotel signings, comprising 2,867 keys as compared to 35 hotels comprising of 3,422 keys in the same quarter last year. Upscale and midscale hotel brands contributed the maximum to the signings.

Domestic hotel operators dominated signings over International operators with the ratio of 67:33. In line with an overall increasing trend, 15 per cent of new signings were conversions of old hotels.

...
Tags: gst rates, hotel momentum india
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Business

So Yes can’t count its chickens before the eggs have hatched. Gill says he informed the local stock exchanges about the binding offer of $1.2 billion because it was price-sensitive information. However, the disclosure had no details about how many shares will be sold and at what price. The bank’s board is yet to weigh the plan. Regulatory approvals are far from certain.

Yes Bank, cut the loose talk and close this rescue

Burger King India Ltd plans to have 325 stores by December 31, 2020, up from 202 as of June. McDonald’s had 470 at last count, according to data by consulting firm Technopak Advisors. (Photo: AP)

Burger King India looks to raise Rs 400 crore from IPO

Vipin Anand, Managing Director of LIC said, “Buying life insurance is one of the most prudent decisions a person takes in life. Unfortunately, there are circumstances when one is unable to continue paying premiums and the policy lapses. It always makes a better sense to revive an old policy rather than discontinuing it and buying a new policy to restore insurance cover.” (File Photo)

LIC launches special revival campaign

US Food and Drug Administration

Cadila Healthcare’s Moraiya facility gets FDA warning letter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
 

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Incremental bank credit has declined by Rs 0.19 trillion during H1 FY'20, in contrast to the rise of Rs 0.81 trillion during H1 FY'18 and Rs 3.51 trillion during H1 FY'19.

Round-tripping finds new routes

The exports went further up in September—Rs 230 crore against Rs 34 crore in the same month last year and Rs 8.64 crore in August.

Atal Pension Yojana has over 1.9 crore subscribers now

Among public sector banks, SBI contributed with nearly 11.5 lakh additions in APY accounts followed by Canara Bank and Bank of India.

India's October gold imports drop 33 pc on weak festive demand: source

New Delhi imported 38 tonnes of gold in October, down 33 per cent from 57 tonnes a year ago.

Building your personal brand as an Entrepreneur

A commonly observed behavior in entrepreneurs and business leaders is their low priority towards building and increasing the personal ‘brand’ valuation. (Representational Image) (Photo: www.entrepreneur.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham