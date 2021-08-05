Business Other News 05 Aug 2021 Rupee gains for 4th ...
Business, In Other News

Rupee gains for 4th straight session, settles at 74.17/USD

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2021, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 4:15 pm IST
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.05 per cent to 92.22
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.15 and hit an intra-day low of 74.28. (PTI Photo)
 At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.15 and hit an intra-day low of 74.28. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The rupee settled for the day on a flat note and inched 2 paise higher to close at 74.17 (provisional) against the US currency, marking the fourth straight session of gains on Thursday.

Forex traders said price action remained subdued as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision on Friday for further cues.

 

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.15 and hit an intra-day low of 74.28. It finally closed at 74.17, higher by 2 paise over its last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.19 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.74 per cent to USD 70.90 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.05 per cent to 92.22.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 123.07 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 54,492.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 35.80 points or 0.22 per cent to 16,294.60.

 

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,828.57 crore, as per exchange data.

...
Tags: rupee, us currency, reserve bank of india, us dollar, domestic equity market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The ED has been probing an alleged transaction between his company Avantha Realty, Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and his wife, who are already being investigated under the PMLA by the agency. (PTI Photo)

ED arrests Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in money laundering case

Hong Kong shares rose by 0.88 per cent due to gains in tech and consumer companies. (AP Photo)

Sensex breaches 54K mark for first time, HDFC jumps 4.6 pc

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,815 per ounce. (AFP Photo)

Gold gains Rs 123; silver zooms Rs 766

Auto financiers disclosed that people are opting for long-tenure loans of two to four years for purchasing vehicles. — Representational image/DC

Sales of bikes, cars pick up in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cochin Intl Airport wins Airport Council International Roll of Excellence honour

The ACI, a global body of airport operators established the Roll of Excellence recognition to those airports which, in the opinion of the passengers, have consistently delivered excellent services in the Airport Service Quality Survey. (DC)

India's factory activity shrinks for first time in 11 months amid COVID-19 crisis

As overall demand and output shrank in June for the first time in 11 months, manufacturing firms extended their record job cutting spree, albeit at a slower pace. (Representational image: PTI)

Panel examines Adani's offer to buy 10 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port

The committee had been constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government to oversee the disinvestment in the port and the merger of Gangavaram Port Ltd into Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone. (PTI)

SBI MF’s international fund to tap top S&P 500 firms

The top 5 sectors in which the scheme is invested in are IT, consumer discretionary, health care, financials, and industrials. — Representational image

RBI on gold buying spree

Reserve Bank of India bought 6.8 tonnes of gold during the pandemic-hit September quarter. In fact India has bought a total of about 30 tonnes since March this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->