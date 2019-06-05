Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Other News 05 Jun 2019 Fiercely-contested I ...
Business, In Other News

Fiercely-contested Indian Lok Sabha elections become world’s most expensive: Report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 5, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Expenditure in the next 2024 Lok Sabha election may cross Rs 1 lakh crores, says expert.
Money spent by political parties is around Rs 700 per voter or about Rs 100 crore in each parliamentary constituency.
 Money spent by political parties is around Rs 700 per voter or about Rs 100 crore in each parliamentary constituency.

New Delhi: India the biggest democracy in the world had recently held the Lok Sabha elections. The general elections have become too expensive over time.

As per the Centre for Media Studies, all political parties and candidates had spent more than 60,000 crore (USD 8.7 billion), more than double the money spent during 2014 lok Sabha polls, to woo Indian voters.

 

According to Bloomberg report, money spent by political parties is around Rs 700 per voter or about Rs 100 crore in each parliamentary constituency.

In few Lok sabha constituencies, political parties had spend more on publicity and logistics additionally, the constituency had also distributed surplus cash for votes, said the report. Election Commission mandates a maximum of Rs 70 lakh spending by a candidate.

According to OpenSecrets.org, around USD 6.5 billion was spent during the US presidential and parlimentarly election in 2016.

N Bhaskara Rao, chairman of CMS said that expenditure in the next 2024 Lok Sabha election may cross Rs 1 lakh crores.

“Mother of all corruption lies in the spiraling election expenditure,’’ added Rao. “If we are not able to address this, we can’t check corruption in India.’’

...
Tags: lok sabha election 2019, election expenditure, election commission, corruption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index fell to 50.2 in May, from 51.0 in April, pointing to the slowest growth rate in the current 12-month stretch of expansion. (Representational Image)

India's services sector activity growth slips to 12-month low in May: Survey

Rs 1 lakh figure is not an exact increment that Mahindra would charge, but it says that would be a price premium that buyers would accept for a BS6 diesel engine.

BS6 Mahindra SUVs could be costlier by up to Rs 1 Lakh

The Centre should not worry about Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (Representational Image)

Delhi government says it won't implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.46 per cent at 40,083.54 on Tuesday.

Equity, currency markets closed for Id-Ul-Fitr



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook honours Kochi teenager for spotting memory corruption bug on WhatsApp

Facebook examined the solution provided by the young student and after two months of observation, it decided to honour him for successfully rectifying the error. (Representational Image | File)
 

England’s expanded ‘blue belt’ to help conserve marine species

Several marine species and their habitats will benefit from the creation of this 'blue belt'. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

What! Ananya Panday denied entering club in Mumbai? deets inside

Ananya Panday.
 

'Anyone lost 590 kg of ganja? Don't panic, we found it,' tweets Assam police

The photo shared shows over 50 cartons as large as a suitcase filled with cannabis. (Photo: Assam Police | Twitter)
 

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Here's what TV stars wished from Allah!

TV stars wish on Eid 2019.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The bowling attack of Team India will be led by the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi government says it won't implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

The Centre should not worry about Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (Representational Image)

RBI data on bank frauds on basis of reporting year, not occurrence date: FinMin

Banks were asked to examine all NPA accounts over Rs 50 crore from possible fraud angle and proactive action were taken against wilful defaulters.

Business confidence in India drops 9.1 pc in Q4 of FY19: NCAER survey

The percentage of positive responses on 'present investment climate is positive' fell from 46.7 per cent at end-December 2018 to 37.5 per cent at the end of last fiscal.

Pharmas face pricing pressure: Dr Reddy's Lab

In a regulatory filing, the pharma major said its top 10 customers in the US account for about 77 per cent of its revenues from the North America Global Generics. “Consolidation and integration of the drug wholesalers, retail drug chains, private insurers, managed care organisations and other purchasing organisations may continue to adversely affect pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Apex bank shrinks policy statements

RBI statements have averaged 3,084 words in the post-inflation targeting regime, still pretty high if compared to the Federal Reserve’s average of 500 words, the paper’s authors, Aakriti Mathur and Rajeswari Sengupta, say. The readability of the RBI’s statements—based on the number of one syllable words in the text—has also improved.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham