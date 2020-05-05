Now order your meds by whatsapp

42nd Day Of Lockdown

Published May 5, 2020, 3:08 pm IST
Supply arrangements with India Post have been made for delivery of medicines to the remotely located stores
Janaushadhi Kendras accepting orders on WhatsApp, e-mail to facilitate access to medicines. (PTI Photo)
 Janaushadhi Kendras accepting orders on WhatsApp, e-mail to facilitate access to medicines. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Various Janaushadhi Kendras are accepting orders for medicines through WhatsApp and e-mail to ensure easier procurement of medicines by patients during the lockdown, the government said on Tuesday.

At present, there are over 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) functioning in 726 districts of the country ensuring supply of quality medicines at affordable prices, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

 

"It is heartening to note that many PMBJKs are using modern communication tools including social media platforms like Whatsapp to provide better services in effecting faster delivery of essential medicines to the needy," Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said.

In April 2020, around Rs 52 crore worth of medicine have been supplied throughout the country, the statement said.

Supply arrangements with India Post have been made for delivery of medicines to the remotely located stores, it added.

...
