Business Other News 05 Apr 2022 Another hike in fuel ...
Business, In Other News

Another hike in fuel prices; Petrol up by Rs 9.20 after 13 revisions in 15 days

ANI
Published Apr 5, 2022, 10:53 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 10:53 am IST
The price hike has also created a political uproar as the Opposition has been staging protests and demanding a decrease in fuel prices
Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively (PTI)
 Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively (PTI)

New Delhi: With the thirteenth revision in the fuel prices in fifteen days, petrol and diesel rates have gone up by 80 paise each on Tuesday.

With this, the total increase in fuel rates is now Rs 9.20 per litre.

 

Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, petrol cost Rs 119.67 per litre after an increase of 84 paise and diesel at Rs 103.92, increased by 85 paise.

Notably, the price of CNG was increased by Rs 2.5 per kg yesterday. With the new price, CNG costs Rs 64.11 per Kg in the national capital.

The increase in prices has also created a political uproar as the Opposition has been staging protests and demanding a decrease in fuel prices.

The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day following repeated disruptions over rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities with the Opposition protesting on the issue as their demand to hold a discussion on the matter was rejected.

 

DMK member Tiruchi Siva had raised a point of order, asking "why the notices given by us under Rule 267 to the Secretary-General to suspend all business of the House and conduct a discussion on hiking oil prices and many other notices were rejected".

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which ended on March 22, following the crude oil prices going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth while also impacting the prices of other items.

 

Meanwhile, Congress is holding a nationwide protest campaign 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises under which it is organising rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.

Notably, on November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.

Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

...
Tags: fuel price hike protest, fuel price hikes, diesel and petrol prices
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase stands at Rs 8.40 per litre

India's merchandise exports had breached the targeted USD 400 billion mark on March 23 this year. (PTI Photo)

India exports rise to record high of USD 418 bn in FY22

This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. (PTI)

Petrol above Rs 100 in major cities; diesel crosses Rs 100 in Andhra Pradesh, MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual signing ceremony of India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. (PTI)

India, Australia ink trade pact, Modi calls it 'historic moment'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Invest india Meet: Tirupati Airport’s potential showcased

Tirupati Airport (Facebook photo/ @TirupatiAirportAAI)

RBI to keep track of all payment touch points

According to the framework, to use geo-tagging to capture locational data of acceptance infrastructure, banks/ non-bank PSOs (payment system operators) shall capture and maintain geographical coordinates for all payment touch points. — PTI

FPIs sell Rs 1-L cr equities in 2022

In spite of a correction of around 17 per cent from the peak in Sesnex and Nifty, the FPIs continue to sell since market sentiments have been impacted globally by the uncertainty triggered by the war and the surge in crude, said V. K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services. — Representational image/By arrangement

Mangaluru gets new flight service in Pune-Delhi route

A water cannon salute is given to an Indigo flight on its arrival at Mangaluru International Airport. (Photo by arrangement)

Cochin Airport to facilitate 1190 flights per week starting from Sunday

Cochin International Airport (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->