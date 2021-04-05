Business Other News 05 Apr 2021 Adani Ports acquires ...
Adani Ports acquires residual 25 pc stake in Krishnapatnam Port for Rs 2,800 cr

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2021, 11:36 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2021, 11:36 am IST
The port is expected to have volumes of 38 MT, revenues of Rs 1,840 crore and EBITDA of Rs 1,325 crore in FY21, the company said
With a waterfront of 20 km and 6,800 acres of land, Krishnapatnam Port has a master plan capacity of 300 MTPA and a 50-year concession. (Image credit: Twitter/@Adaniports)
New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said it has acquired 25 per cent stake of Vishwa Samudra Holdings in Krishnapatnam Port for Rs 2,800 crore.

This will result in APSEZ increasing its stake from 75 per cent to 100 per cent in Krishnapatnam Port.

 

Krishnapatnam Port, located on the east coast of India in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, is an all-weather, deep water port has multi-cargo facility with a current capacity of 64 million tonne per annum (MTPA).

APSEZ, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani Group, is announcing the acquisition of the residual 25 per cent stake in Adani Krishnapatnam Port, (Krishnapatnam Port) for Rs 2,800 crore, the company said in a statement.

With a waterfront of 20 km and 6,800 acres of land, Krishnapatnam Port has a master plan capacity of 300 MTPA and a 50-year concession, it said.

 

Together with the 75 per cent ownership acquired in October 2020, the acquisition implies an enterprise value of Rs 13,675 crore implying an EV/ FY21 EBITDA multiple of 10.3x, the company said.

Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ said, The consolidation of our ownership in Krishnapatnam Port reinforces APSEZ's stride towards 500 MMT by 2025 and achieving our broader strategy of cargo parity between west and east coasts of India.

 

He said Krishnapatnam Port is on track to handle double the traffic by 2025 and will deliver high growth through a multi-product and cargo enhancement strategy while enhancing return on capital employed.

We are confident that we will be able to double throughput and triple EBITDA at Krishnapatnam Port by 2025. We are committed to making Krishnapatnam Port the gateway port for South Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. With its large industrial land backed with the port we will transform Krishnapatnam into a manufacturing and industrial hub, Adani added.

 

APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India with 12 strategically located ports and terminals  Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Dighi in Maharashtra and and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai.

These represent 24 per cent of the country's total port capacity, handling vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the vast hinterland. The company is also developing a transhipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala.

...
adani ports, adani ports and special economic zone limited, adani ports acquires krishnapatnam port, krishnapatnam port
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Tamil Nadu's electronics policy sets up $ 100 billion target by 2025

Tamil Nadu's new electronics policy aims for a quarter of the country's exports by 2025.

Nationwide bank strike continues to impact PSB services on Day 2

Banks' employees take part in a protest during a two-day nationwide bank strike in Amritsar on March 15, 2021. (Narinder NANU / AFP)

FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight; vehicles sans tag to pay double toll fee

The ministry has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

DGCA extends ban on international passenger flights till September 30

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Sept 30. (PTI Photo)

India's factory activity gains momentum despite job losses

Despite strong growth of order book volumes, Indian goods producers signalled another reduction in payroll numbers — AP photo
