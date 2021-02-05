Business Other News 05 Feb 2021 Seeing positive sign ...
Business, In Other News

Seeing positive signs, but Indian aviation sector still in eye of storm: Airbus India

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2021, 11:53 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Indian airlines are now carrying 60 per cent of the total pre-COVID domestic passengers and this is better than most countries in the world
Scheduled domestic flights in India were completely suspended for a period of two months between March 25 and May 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Representational image: Twitter/@airindiain)
 Scheduled domestic flights in India were completely suspended for a period of two months between March 25 and May 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Representational image: Twitter/@airindiain)

Bengaluru: The Indian aviation sector is showing positive signs after being completely shut down during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year but remains in the "eye of the storm", Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia has said.

Indian airlines are currently carrying 60 per cent of the total pre-COVID domestic passengers and this is better than most countries in the world, he said in an interview to PTI.

 

"This is better but this is far from being a sustainable situation. We are not out of the woods yet. We are still in the eye of the storm," he added.

Airbus has been observing positive signs such as the pent-up demand for leisure travel in India, he noted.

"I think there is a desire in people to fly again...Business travellers have started to come back. It is essential for your business to meet your business stakeholders or partners and for that, you need to travel," Maillard mentioned.

"I would say in a nutshell that we are still facing a lot of headwinds with the virus and the complexity of the situation. But in the midterm, I think there will be an upswing," he said.

 

Airbus and Boeing are two of the largest aircraft manufacturers in the world.

Scheduled domestic flights in India were completely suspended for a period of two months between March 25 and May 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Maillard said international passenger traffic is still weak in India and it is difficult to predict how and when it would recover.

Scheduled international flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 last year.

However, special international flights have been permitted since May last year under the Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble arrangements formed with around 24 countries.

 

Maillard said: "I think international traffic is also an opportunity for the Indian carriers. The market share of Indian carriers in the country's international traffic is about 34 per cent. It means two-third of the international traffic for the time being or before was with foreign carriers." 

"I think it is time for Indian carriers to scale up their operations and gain control of the international traffic as well. Also, we observe that air travellers have adapted to COVID-19 with a preference to point-to-point non-stop travel to avoid connections. Again, that is the opportunity to develop long haul travel from India," he stated.

 

Indian airlines have been badly hit by the coronavirus-induced economic crisis. Majority of them last year took drastic measures like pay cuts and firing of employees to cut costs.

Asked about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement that aircraft leasing companies based out of GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec) city in Gujarat's Gandhinagar would get a tax holiday on capital gains and rental income earned, Maillard said, it was a "big step".

"It is a very important step. In India, large majority of the aircraft with the airlines are leased. This is valid today, and this is going to be valid tomorrow," he said.

 

At present, no major aircraft leasing companies are based in India. Majority of the aircraft fleet with Indian carriers have been leased from foreign companies such as Avolon, GECAS, BBAM, BOC Aviation and Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Capital.

Therefore, domestic airlines end up paying their lease rental in US dollars instead of rupees, which significantly affects their profitability.

However, Maillard said "more support" is needed from the government. 

"Given the current status of the Indian civil aviation industry, we would need more support from the government in terms of tax exemptions on the air turbine fuel (ATF), imported aircraft parts, and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) industry," he noted.

 

"Also, we need to continue investing in infrastructure and this is something that we have been discussing with the Ministry of Civil Aviation," he mentioned.

Asked about aircraft deliveries, he said Airbus handed over 566 planes to airlines globally but it was 34 per cent lower than 2019.

"I think this is an outstanding performance given the COVID-19 context," he said.

"Out of the 566 aircraft, a bit more than 10 per cent went to Indian carriers, including 44 to IndiGo. Indigo has become a top customer in terms of delivery last year," he stated.

 

...
Tags: indian aviation sector, rémi maillard president and md airbus india, india indian airlines carrying 60 per cent of the total pre-covid domestic passengers, positive signs in aviation sector, international passenger traffic weak in india
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Business

On the same day Amazon announced Jeff Bezos would step down, the company reported making a record profit in the last three months of 2020, and its quarterly revenue shot past $100 billion for the first time. (AFP)

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO

The respondents, including FRL, were also directed to file an affidavit to record the actions taken by them after 25th October, 2020 when the Emergency Arbitrator had given the order and the present status of all those actions, within 10 days. (Representational image: AFP)

Delhi HC asks Future Group to keep status quo on Reliance deal

Franklin Templeton Investments Logo (Wikipedia)

SC orders disbursal of Rs 9K cr to unitholders of Franklin Templeton's 6 MF schemes

In December, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the lender over the last two years. (PTI)

RBI appoints external firm to audit HDFC Bank's IT infra in view of service outages



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Silver exports double despite overall slump

Representational image

India's factory activity gains momentum despite job losses

Despite strong growth of order book volumes, Indian goods producers signalled another reduction in payroll numbers — AP photo

Moratorium extension not in borrowers' interest: RBI tells SC

Reserve Bank of India (PTI photo)

Petrol price at all-time high, diesel crosses Rs 81 in Mumbai

Petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise a litre, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. (PTI Photo/file)

So you thought corona was good for insurance companies?

Insurers have paid out Rs 1400 crore since the pandemic began.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham