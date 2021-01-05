Business Other News 05 Jan 2021 Jack Ma's disap ...
Business, In Other News

Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts

REUTERS
Published Jan 5, 2021, 12:02 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2021, 12:02 am IST
Ma had blasted China’s regulatory system in a speech at a late October forum in Shanghai that put him on a collision course with officials
Alibaba founder Jack Ma. (AFP)
  Alibaba founder Jack Ma. (AFP)

BEIJING: Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s absence from public view in the past two months, including missing the final episode of a TV show on which he was to appear as a judge, has fueled social media speculation over his whereabouts amid a Chinese regulatory clampdown on his sprawling business empire.

China’s highest-profile entrepreneur has not appeared in a public setting since a late October forum in Shanghai where he blasted China’s regulatory system in a speech that put him on a collision course with officials, resulting in the suspension of a $37 billion IPO of Alibaba’s Ant Group fintech arm.

 

The Financial Times reported on Friday that Ma was replaced as a judge in the final episode in November of a game show for entrepreneurs called Africa’s Business Heroes.

An Alibaba spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday that the change was due to a scheduling conflict, declining further comment.

While news coverage of Ma’s absence from public view triggered speculation on Twitter, which is blocked in China, it was not a significant trending topic on social media in mainland China, where sensitive topics are subject to censorship.

 

Chinese regulators have zeroed in on Ma’s businesses since his October speech including launching an antitrust probe into Alibaba and ordering Ant to shake up its lending and other consumer finance businesses including the creation of a separate holding company to meet capital requirements.

“I think he’s been told to lay low,” said Duncan Clark, chairman of Beijing-based tech consultancy BDA China. “This is a pretty unique situation, more linked to the sheer scale of Ant and the sensitivities over financial regulation,” he said.

 

Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell 2.15% on Monday.

...
Tags: alibaba founder, jack ma disappearance, jack ma speech


Latest From Business

After unearthing a rampant fake invoicing scam to evade goods and services tax (GST), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) amended rules making it mandatory for businesses with monthly turnover of over Rs 50 lakh to pay at least 1 per cent of their GST liability in cash from January 1. (ANI File)

Government launches crackdown on 7,000 GST evaders, 187 arrested

Private traders are offering Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,600 per quintal based on quality of cotton as against Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 last year.

Cotton farmers facing hardships as CCI fails to buy produce

Mr Pawar approached the court and also included the publisher as a respondent.

Amazon, publisher told to pay Rs 10,000 compensation to book buyer

The Apache site is behind Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) College of Engineering. — DC Image

Apache to build a Rs. 70-crore leather industry in Pulivendula



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shareholders to get nothing after merger with DBS India

Outside view of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020. Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) plunged as much as 20 per cent -- lower circuit -- on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a 30-day moratorium on the cash-strapped lender, restricting cash withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per month. (PTI Photo)

PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's extradition trial to resume in UK court today

Nirav Modi extradition trial to resume in UK court on September 7. (PTI Photo)

Silver exports double despite overall slump

Representational image

COVID-19 effect: Shopping malls coming up at snail’s pace across India

A worker wearing PPE kit sprays disinfectant inside a shopping mall after authorities eased restrictions during Unlock 4.0, in Chennai. — PTI photo

People's Bank of China invests Rs 15 crore in ICICI Bank amid India-China tension

People's Bank of China picks up 0.006 pc stake in ICICI Bank. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham