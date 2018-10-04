search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Rupee sinks to historic low, Centre worried

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Oct 4, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 1:29 am IST
However, without any clear signals from the central bank, the rupee crashed to all-time low before settling at 73.34.
On Wednesday, foreign investors have withdrawn 1,550 crore from Indian capital markets, according to the provisional exchange data.
  On Wednesday, foreign investors have withdrawn 1,550 crore from Indian capital markets, according to the provisional exchange data.

Hyderabad: With the rupee plunging to a historic low, the government and the RBI swung into action to slow down a further fall of the battered Indian currency as global economic conditions continued to deteriorate and fears of higher inflation increased.

The rupee fell steeply by 43 paise to breach the historic low of 73.34 after crude oil prices crossed $85 a barrel fuelling concerns over capital outflows and widening current account deficit in the country.

 

On Wednesday, foreign investors have withdrawn 1,550 crore from Indian capital markets, according to the provisional exchange data.

The rupee opened lower at 73.26 per dollar on Wednesday due to high crude oil prices against the last close of 72.91 per dollar. The currency pared some losses to touch a high of 72.90 per dollar on market speculation that RBI may open special dollar window for oil companies.

However, without any clear signals from the central bank, the rupee crashed to all-time low before settling at 73.34.

Tags: indian currency, rupee, rbi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T’s highlight will be the new Screen Unlock

The Screen Unlock also relies on proprietary algorithms and faster animations from OnePlus to enhance the unlocking speeds.
 

BJP vs Cong: PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for Raymond Crossword Book awards

Popular category at Raymond Crossword Book Awards comprises awards in 5 categories, which includes best fiction, biography, non-fiction, Business and Management, Health and Fiction and Children’s Writing. (Photos: PTI)
 

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Child abuse leaves 'molecular scars' in victims' DNA

The researchers found a distinctive methylation difference between victims and non-victims in 12 regions of the men's genomes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tata Harrier undergoes endurance testing in latest teaser video

The carmaker recently uploaded two videos to show the development and testing being done on the Harrier.
 

Umbilical cord stem cells may help repair cleft palate

Researchers describe the stem cell procedure in an infant with cleft lip and palate, diagnosed by ultrasound before birth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

IL&FS rescue means heavy losses for lenders

The newly-constituted board of IL&FS is likely to hold its maiden meeting on Thursday to thrash out a turnaround plan.

Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 105 per quintal for 2018-19

The Government on Wednesday announced 6 per cent hike in support price of wheat at Rs 1,840 per quintal, a move that will give farmers an additional income of Rs 62,635 crore and help contain their simmering discontent over high input cost and low sales realisation.

PIN code made mandatory for generating e-way bill

Tightening the norms for issuance of e-way bill, the GST Network has made it mandatory for businesses and transporters to mention PIN codes of places of loading and unloading of consignments.

Online retail to jump over four times at USD 73 bn by 2022: ANAROCK

Online retail is estimated to jump four-fold to USD 73 billion by 2022 as millennials are shifting from traditional shopping to e-commerce taking advantage of cheap smartphones and high-speed data, according to property consultant ANAROCK. (Photo: Pixabay)

Millennials prefer life insurance over other investments: study

The survey suggested insurance companies to come up with simple and easy to enrol plans to take care of such investment pattern.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham