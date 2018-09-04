search on deccanchronicle.com
Fuel prices shoots to record high, up for 10th consecutive day

ANI
Published Sep 4, 2018, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
In New Delhi, petrol prices were hiked by 16 paise, while diesel by 19 paise.
Mumbai: Citizens are yet to receive any respite from rising fuel prices, as the rates of petrol and diesel have risen for the tenth consecutive day.

In New Delhi, petrol prices were hiked by 16 paise to trade at Rs 79.31 per litre, while diesel is being sold 19 paise higher at Rs.71.34 per litre. The price of petrol has crossed the Rs 86 mark in Mumbai to be sold at Rs 86.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 75.74 per litre.

 

The rise in prices has burnt a hole in the pockets of locals in the two metropolitan cities, with commuters urging government's intervention in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwaq Saeed, a commuter from Mumbai, said "If at all we have to travel outside Mumbai via car, the prices of the fuel is so high that it pinches our pocket. It is high time that the Centre must take some action in order to control the prices."

Narrating his ordeal, another commuter, Aslam Sheikh, said that because of the surge in prices of petrol and diesel, the prices of the other products are also increasing in the market.

More From Other News

Petrol will soon touch Rs 100, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led government for the continuous rise in fuel prices, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu opined that soon, petrol would be sold at Rs 100 per litre.

India to construct 100 airports worth USD 60 billion

India plans to construct 100 airports at an estimated cost of USD 60 billion (about Rs 4.2 lakh crore) in the next 10 to 15 years, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

GST on overseas air tickets violates international norms: IATA chief

The IATA's Director General and CEO also said that India's aviation sector is projected to see 500 million trips

Preposterous to claim USD 75 billion FPI funds will move out of India: Sebi

The decision came after Sebi received representations from market participants, seeking review and additional time for complying with the guidelines.

Banks with over 10 branches to have internal ombudsman: RBI

The implementation of IO Scheme, 2018 will be monitored by the bank's internal audit mechanism apart from regulatory oversight by the apex bank.
