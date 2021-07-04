Business Other News 04 Jul 2021 Diesel crosses Rs 10 ...
Business, In Other News

Diesel crosses Rs 100 in Madhya Pradesh; Petrol in Sikkim crosses Rs 100/litre

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2021, 11:48 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2021, 11:48 am IST
Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 18 paise a litre
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges. (Photo: PTI)
 Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Diesel price on Sunday crossed Rs 100 a litre mark in some places in Madhya Pradesh, while Sikkim became the latest state to see Rs 100 per litre petrol price after yet another hike in fuel rates.

Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 18 paise a litre, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.

 

The increase - 34th in petrol and 33rd in diesel in two months - pushed rates across the country to fresh highs.

In Delhi, petrol now comes for Rs 99.51 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 89.36 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

And for this reason, petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Ladakh.

 

Sikkim joined that list on Sunday. Petrol in state capital Gangtok is now priced at Rs 100.15 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 91.55.

Petrol has crossed Rs 100 a litre mark in metro cities of Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune and it is over Rs 99 in other two cities of Delhi and Kolkata.

Rates of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, have crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan as well in some places in Odisha. And on Sunday, Rewa, Shahdol and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh saw those levels.

 

The hike on Sunday is the 34th increase in price of petrol and 33rd in case of diesel since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

In 34 hikes, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 9.11 per litre. Diesel rates have soared by Rs 8.63 a litre in 33 instances of price increase.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

 

International oil prices have climbed in recent weeks on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude touched the USD 75 per barrel mark, the first time since April 2019.

...
Tags: petrol price, petrol price hike, petrol and diesel prices, petrol and diesel price hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The government's tough new e-commerce rules announced on June 21 aimed at strengthening protection for consumers. (Photo: AFP)

Amazon, Tata say Indian govt e-commerce rules will hit businesses

Sabu Jacob, chairman of Kitex group.

Receiving offers from several states, Kerala govt hasn't approached yet: Sabu Jacob

Senior JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy calls GST regime monster symbol of curtailing states' financial autonomy

As overall demand and output shrank in June for the first time in 11 months, manufacturing firms extended their record job cutting spree, albeit at a slower pace. (Representational image: PTI)

India's factory activity shrinks for first time in 11 months amid COVID-19 crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

COVID-19 effect: Shopping malls coming up at snail’s pace across India

A worker wearing PPE kit sprays disinfectant inside a shopping mall after authorities eased restrictions during Unlock 4.0, in Chennai. — PTI photo

Kerala medical devices park to make high-risk implants

MedSpark will host companies making medical implants and extracorporeal devices.

Panel examines Adani's offer to buy 10 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port

The committee had been constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government to oversee the disinvestment in the port and the merger of Gangavaram Port Ltd into Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone. (PTI)

Cochin Intl Airport wins Airport Council International Roll of Excellence honour

The ACI, a global body of airport operators established the Roll of Excellence recognition to those airports which, in the opinion of the passengers, have consistently delivered excellent services in the Airport Service Quality Survey. (DC)

Penalise Twitter for non-compliance, says IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai

Information technology (IT) industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham