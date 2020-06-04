72nd Day Of Lockdown

Business Other News 04 Jun 2020 Vijay Mallya may be ...
Business, In Other News

Vijay Mallya may be extradited to India anytime soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 4, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Mallya lost his appeals in the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India to face money laundering and fraud charges
Indian fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya. (PTI Photo)
NEW DELHI: Indian fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India in the coming days "anytime" as all the "legal process" has been completed, top sources in the government said on Wednesday.

India has been in touch with the British government over extradition of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya after he exhausted legal options against New Delhi's request to the UK to extradite him.

 

"The government of India is in touch with the UK regarding the next steps in his extradition process," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Mallya lost his appeals in the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India to face money laundering and fraud charges.

The UK top court's decision marked a major setback to the 64-year-old businessman as it came weeks after he lost his High Court appeal in April against an extradition order to India.

Mallya has been based in the UK since March 2016 and remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

The High Court verdict in April upheld the 2018 ruling by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the end of a year-long extradition trial in December 2018 that the former Kingfisher Airlines boss had a "case to answer" in the Indian courts.

...
Tags: vijay mallya, mallya, mallya extradition, vijay mallya extradition, extradition case, kingfisher airlines
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


