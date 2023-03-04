  
92 firms signed MoUs with AP to invest Rs 11.87 lakh crore in GIS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2023
Updated Mar 4, 2023, 12:24 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing the delegates during the Global Investors Summit-2023. (Photo: Facebook)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing the delegates during the Global Investors Summit-2023. (Photo: Facebook)

Visakhapatnam: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and the JSW Group signed the biggest deals with the AP government which harvested investments worth Rs 11.87 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit here on Friday. On the government side, the energy department was the biggest gainer.

NTPC signed three MoUs with an investment of Rs 2.35 lakh crore which would generate employment for 77,000 people. The JSW Group singed six MoUs, the largest with an investment of Rs 50,632 crore that could create employment for 9,500 people.

ABC limited signed a MoU with investment of Rs 1.2 lakh crore with employment potential for 7,000 people. Aurobindo Group signed five MoUs with an investment of Rs 10,365 crore and the ability to create employment for 5,250 people.

The Adani Green Energy’s two  MoUs were worth Rs 21,820 crore and carried with it a job potential for 14,000 people. Aditya Birla Group signed two MoUs worth Rs 9,300 crore and 2,850 jobs. Jindal Steel signed a MoU with an investment of Rs 7,500 crore to generate employment for 2,500 people.

The energy department attracted 35 investment proposals worth Rs 8.25 lakh crore with employment potential of 1.33 lakh people; industries and commerce 41 proposals worth Rs 3.2 lakh crore to generate employment for 1.79 lakh people.

The IT and ITES department got six proposals worth Rs 32,944 crore which employment generation for 64,815 people and tourism department got 10 proposals worth Rs 8,719 crore with employment for 13,400 people.

The summit had 200 stalls with 30 showcasing the advantages of investing in AP and 13 dealing with crucial sectors. More than 8,000 dignitaries and investors from all over India and from 40 other countries including China and the US are participating in the GIS.

In a related development, Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) chief executive officer M. Gauthami said at Tirupati in a statement that eight companies signed MoUs with EMC to invest Rs 10,072 crore in Tirupati and Kadapa districts. They are: Sunny Oppo Tech India Private Limited: Rs 2,500 crore, TCL Group Rs 5,000 crore, Claire Electronics Rs 90 crore, Neo Link Group Rs 300 crore, S2P Solar System Rs 850 crore, Celkon Resolute Company Rs 1,200 crore, Virtual Maze Rs 80 crore and Techno Dome India Private Limited Rs 52 crore.

