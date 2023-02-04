Digital payments start in state-run liquor outlets in AP

Tipplers expressed satisfaction over the payments, mainly UPI payments, which enabled them to make the purchase through their mobile phones. (Representational Images)

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in the state, the AP government has started digital transactions in government- run liquor outlets.

Special chief secretary to the excise department, Rajat Bhargava, launched the online, cashless transaction facility in The system would be followed by the other liquor outthe government’s elite liquor outlet here on Friday.lets run by the AP State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL). SBI is the digital partner for the corporation.

Bhargava said that out of the total 2,934 liquor outlets, cashless services were commenced in 11 walk-in-stores and the launch in the remaining outlets would be done within three months.

The public can make payments via UPI/QR code enabled Phonepe / Gpay etc in addition to the prevailing cash mode payments, he said.

SBI DGM Rangarajan said there would be no additional charges on the transactions through debit cards and UPI. Additional charges will be applicable only on credit card payments.

There was criticism from the opposition parties over the delay in allowing digital payments in liquor outlets for the last three-and-half-years.

Tipplers expressed satisfaction over the payments, mainly UPI payments, which enabled them to make the purchase through their mobile phones.