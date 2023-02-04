  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Other News 04 Feb 2023 Digital payments sta ...
Business, In Other News

Digital payments start in state-run liquor outlets in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENTS
Published Feb 4, 2023, 12:18 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 1:16 am IST
Tipplers expressed satisfaction over the payments, mainly UPI payments, which enabled them to make the purchase through their mobile phones. (Representational Images)
 Tipplers expressed satisfaction over the payments, mainly UPI payments, which enabled them to make the purchase through their mobile phones. (Representational Images)

 VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in the state, the AP government has started digital transactions in government- run liquor outlets.

Special chief secretary to the excise department, Rajat Bhargava, launched the online, cashless transaction facility in The system would be followed by the other liquor outthe government’s elite liquor outlet here on Friday.lets run by the AP State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL).  SBI is the digital partner for the corporation.

Bhargava said that out of the total 2,934 liquor outlets, cashless services were commenced in 11 walk-in-stores and the launch in the remaining outlets would be done within three months.

The public can make payments via UPI/QR code enabled Phonepe / Gpay etc in addition to the prevailing cash mode payments, he said.

SBI DGM Rangarajan said there would be no additional charges on the transactions through debit cards and UPI. Additional charges will be applicable only on credit card payments.

There was criticism from the opposition parties over the delay in allowing digital payments in liquor outlets for the last three-and-half-years.

Tipplers expressed satisfaction over the payments, mainly UPI payments, which enabled them to make the purchase through their mobile phones.

...
Tags: rajat bhargava, rangarajan, digital transactions, chief secretary, vijayawada
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Business

The Mumbai-based company had received over 20,000 bookings for the Tiago EV hatchback so far and the first 10,000 had come in just the first day. (Representional Image)

Tata starts deliveries of Tiago EV across cities

Awards will be given away to IT/ITES companies and start-ups for exports, productivity, and product development for 2021-22. (Representional Image)

HYSEA annual summit and awards on Feb 8

Adani Enterprises Ltd chairman Gautam Adani — YouTube/Adani Group

Adani Enterprises to be dropped from Dow Jones sustainability indices

Azad Engineering, a Hyderabad-based market leader in precision engineering. (Photo: https://www.azad.in)

Azad Engineering India's first to supply critical rotating parts for nuclear turbines



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Amazon to set up facility in Vishakhapatnam

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) announced via its Twitter account that Amazon would establish a facility in the park with an initial expenditure of Rs 55.65 lakh and create about 120 job opportunities. In the next three years, software export is expected to touch around Rs 184 crore. (Photo: AFP)

Elon Musk becomes first person ever to lose $200 billion

Elon Musk (AFP file image)

Mukesh Ambani is richest Asian as Adani tumbles out on Hindenburg row

Mukesh Ambani, who was richest Indian before Adani's eye popping gains in company stock prices catapulted him to top spot in April last year, has regained that position. (DC Image)

Food delivery firms see revenue bouncing back

Both Zomato and Swiggy primarily garnered revenue from online platform services such as sale of food, advertisement, subscription, delivery facilitation to users, restaurant partners and the delivery partners.––SpoonTech

India today is land of opportunity, trusted partner in supply chains: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a community reception organised in New Jersey, USA on Sunday. — PTI—
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->