Business Other News 03 Nov 2021 Centre cuts excise d ...
Business, In Other News

Centre cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10 on Diwali eve

ANI
Published Nov 3, 2021, 10:10 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 10:10 pm IST
Finance Ministry urged the states 'to commensurately reduce' VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers
A pump attendant fills petrol at a petrol pump station. (PTI)
 A pump attendant fills petrol at a petrol pump station. (PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.
It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

 

A Finance Ministry release said that reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel will boost consumption, keep inflation low and the decision is expected to further spur the overall economic cycle.

"To give a further fillip to the economy, the Government of India has decided to significantly reduce the excise duty on diesel and petrol.

The reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel will also boost consumption and keep inflation low, thus helping the poor and middle classes. Today's decision is expected to further spur the overall economic cycle," the Ministry said.

 

The ministry said that reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and "will come as a boost to the farmers" during the upcoming Rabi season.

"The Indian farmers have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season," the release said.

The ministry said that crude oil prices have witnessed a global upsurge in recent months and "consequently, domestic prices of petrol and diesel had increased in recent weeks exerting inflationary pressure".

 

"The world has also seen shortages and increased prices of all forms of energy. The Government of India has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country and that commodities such as petrol and diesel are available adequately to meet our requirements," it said.

The ministry said that the Indian economy has witnessed a remarkable turnaround post the COVID-19 induced slowdown driven by the enterprising ability of India's aspirational population.

"All sectors of the economy - be it manufacturing, services or agriculture - are experiencing significant upward economic activity," the ministry said.

 

...
Tags: petrol price hike, fuel price cut, fuel price hike
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Business

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) also rose to 55.9 in October from 53.7 in September. — DC file image

Recovery gets festive boost

Global markets too stayed in positive territory ahead of key central bank meetings this week, especially in the US, Britain and Australia. — PTI

Sensex up 832 pts, back in 60K zone

Tata Motors said India operations showed significant improvement in the second quarter as compared to a year ago. However, the supply chain issues and commodity inflation impacted the margins. — Representational image/DC

Tata Motors Q2 loss widens to Rs 4,440 cr

Increasing maturity of gamers, comfort to pay online and UPI Integration in gaming apps are some of the factors supporting growth of paying users. — Representational image/Pixabay

Gaming time up 45% during pandemic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mumbai property registrations spike

The period of Shradh, which fell between September 21 and October 6, saw a slowdown in decision making for high value purchases like real estate in the interim. — Representational image/DC

Home prices seen moving up in a year

Prices are likely to inch up from that prevailing 12-18 months back. (Representational Image)

No outage due to power shortage in Delhi: Power Ministry

The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the data. (Representational image: PTI)

Petrol, diesel price hiked again; diesel nears Rs 100-mark in Goa, Bengaluru

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.49 a litre and Rs 111.43 per litre in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai Property Registration At 10-Year High

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->