search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Petrol, diesel prices at highest-ever levels on rupee woes

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2018, 11:31 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 11:31 am IST
A litre of petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 86.56 on Monday.
Petrol price in Delhi rose to a record Rs 79.15 a litre and diesel climbed to a fresh high of Rs 71.15.
 Petrol price in Delhi rose to a record Rs 79.15 a litre and diesel climbed to a fresh high of Rs 71.15.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in the country touched their highest levels Monday mainly due to dramatic fall in rupee and a sharp rise in crude oil rates.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to a record Rs 79.15 a litre and diesel climbed to a fresh high of Rs 71.15, according to price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This follows a 31 paise per litre hike in prices on Monday. Rates have breached the previous high of Rs 78.43 a litre hit on May 28.

 

On that day, the rate in Mumbai was Rs 86.24 per litre. A litre of petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 86.56 on Monday.

Prices in Delhi are the cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.

Diesel rates on Monday were hiked by 39 paise a litre, the steepest increase since the daily revision in prices was introduced in mid-june 2017. Diesel now costs Rs ?75.54 per litre in Mumbai.

Since August 16, petrol prices have risen by over Rs 2 per litre. Diesel prices on the other hand have risen by Rs 2.42 a litre during this period.

Diesel rates had hit Rs 69.31 a litre on May 28, but this record was breached on August 27 and on Monday they hit a fresh high. Fuel prices vary from state to state due to local levies.

Officials said the spike in rates is on account of exchange rate falling to a record Rs 71 to a dollar, depreciating by Rs 2.5 in a month. Also, crude oil has gained USD 7 a barrel in a fortnight, driven by fears that the US sanctions on Iran will likely contract supplies.

The appreciation of dollar against rupee has also pushed up rates for compressed natural gas (CNG) as well as piped natural gas (PNG) since the price of gas procured by city distributors is mostly dollar-denominated.

 Indraprastha Gas Ltd, which retails gas in the national capital, on Sunday raised the prices of CNG by 63 paise per kg and by Rs 1.11 per standard cubic meter for piped natural gas supplied to households for cooking purposes.

CNG now costs Rs. 42.60 per kg in Delhi and Rs 49.30 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been increased to Rs 28.25 per scm, while same in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 30.10 per scm, which has been increased by Rs 1.26 per scm.

Tags: petrol, diesel, price, fuel price
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

74-year-old dies painful death due to needle left in his chest during surgery

They were unable to remove it from Johnson’s body even after operating for an additional three hours (Photo: AFP)
 

IndiGo's 10 lakh seats up for grabs at fares starting Rs 999

This four-day festive sale across IndiGo network, effective from September 3 till September 6, 2018.
 

Sunil Gavaskar slams Hardik Pandya, hits out at India’s over-reliance on Virat Kohli

The former India captain was also critical of Hardik Pandya, who failed to prove his potential on the big stage. (Photo: AP)
 

Archaeologists unearth site of Jesus’ ‘water into wine' miracle

Excavations have revealed a network of tunnels used for Christian worship, marked with crosses and references to Kyrie Iesou, a Greek phrase meaning Lord Jesus.
 

Three new Harry Potter books set to release before Christmas

They're based on the film series, offering movie-making tips, behind-the-scenes facts and pop-up landscapes.
 

Fire rages through Rio museum, 200 years of knowledge ‘lost’

People watch as flames engulf the 200-year-old National Museum of Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. According to its website, the museum has thousands of items related to the history of Brazil and other countries. The museum is part of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Govt spent Rs 132.38 crore on GST advertisements

For outdoor media, the expenditure for GST advertisement stood at Rs 5,44,35,502, the bureau said in its RTI response dated August 9, 2018.

Govt clears promotions to fill key PSB vacancies

According to industry sources, around 20 ED posts are needed at present to be filled. (Representational Image)

External factors behind fuel price rise: Dharmendra Pradhan

The factors responsible for drop in production of crude oil have caused a spike in fuel prices in India.

Kareena Kapoor Khan launches eSLAB, India’s revolutionary tile for floor, walls

Emcer has created a whole new category of tiles by launching their most innovative, magnificent and stylish product.

SRM Institute gets highest NAAC rating

SRM University, said that it has been recently accre-dited with the highest grade A++ by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham