40th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

39,878

49

Recovered

10,842

217

Deaths

1,323

5

Maharashtra122962000521 Gujarat5054896262 Delhi4122125664 Rajasthan2803124268 Madhya Pradesh2788624151 Tamil Nadu2757134129 Uttar Pradesh248769843 Andhra Pradesh152544133 Telangana106149929 West Bengal92215148 Punjab77211220 Jammu and Kashmir6662548 Karnataka60127125 Kerala5004004 Bihar4811074 Haryana3762425 Odisha160561 Jharkhand115223 Chandigarh94190 Uttarakhand59371 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40332 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1250 Goa770 Tripura420 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Other News 03 May 2020 The new norm will be ...
Business, In Other News

The new norm will be different post lockdown: Niti Aayog

PTI
Published May 3, 2020, 5:06 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2020, 5:12 pm IST
The rationale behind the government's decision to extend lockdown is to consolidate gains of the first and second phase of restrictions
Labourers load rice bags of Food Corporation of India (FCI) on a boat to distribute among people who are living in the interior of the Dal Lake, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Srinagar. PTI photo
 Labourers load rice bags of Food Corporation of India (FCI) on a boat to distribute among people who are living in the interior of the Dal Lake, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Srinagar. PTI photo

New Delhi: The continuous rise in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus is expected to stabilise anytime soon, Niti Aayog member V K Paul said on Sunday.

He also said the rationale behind the government's decision to extend the lockdown by two more weeks after May 3 is to consolidate the gains of the first and second phase of restrictions.

 

In an interview to PTI, Paul said sudden spurt in number of coronavirus cases is still amenable to containment strategy.

"The rationale (behind extending the lockdown till May 17) is that the gains of lockdown need to be consolidated in the country...Real goal of lockdown was to suppress the chain of transmission of the virus. So, we will lose that, if we abruptly end it," he said.

Paul, who is heading an Empowered Group on medical equipment and management plan to tackle coronavirus outbreak, said that at the same time where situation is good, the opening will take place with caution and care.

Replying to a question that whether India has slipped into community transmission stage, he said, "Essentially, we think it (continuous rise in coronavirus cases) is still amenable to containment strategy".

He also noted that India is nowhere close to the kind of escalation of coronavirus cases that it witnessed during the pre-lockdown phase.

"In the pre-lockdown stage, we were doubling our number of cases in every five days. Before that even at every 3 days. Now, we are doubling in 11-12 days.

"So, overall the rate of spread has diminished but yes the number still has not stabilised. But we expect it to stabilise anytime soon," the Niti Aayog member said.

Reacting to criticism that India is not doing enough tests, Paul said India's testing strategy has been fine-tuned from time to time based on the stage of coronavirus disease.

"And we have build and increased our capacities. Today, we are doing more than 50,000 tests every day and we have done more than 7 lakh tests total," he pointed out.

On what will be the new normal after the lockdown ends, the Niti Aayog member said working from home wherever possible, will become a new normal until pandemic is totally extinguished.

"After the lockdown ends, our new normal is going to be be very different. There will be no big collection of people, there will be no religion congregation or big events.

"We will have to wear masks. Lots of things will change until the pandemic is totally extinguished," he observed.

The Centre has extended the lockdown by two more weeks after May 3, when the second phase of these restrictions was scheduled to end.

However, several experts have cautioned that the lockdown is severely impacting the economy and many rating agencies and industry bodies have forecast a sharp dip in the country's economic growth rate for the current fiscal.

...
Tags: niti aayog, coronavirus in india, coronavirus pandemic


Latest From Business

Income Tax Department cautions people against phishing e-mails promising refund. (PTI Photo)

Taxpayers beware of phishing e-mails promising refund

Representative Image. (AFP Photo)

About 63,000 passengers, crew onboard ships from China not allowed to disembark

Liquor sale outside containment areas. (PTI Photo)

Liquor shops allowed in all zones; e-commerce, barbers in green, orange zones

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net Rs 15,403 crore from the Indian capital markets in April. (PTI Photo)

FPIs in selloff mode, pull out Rs 15403 cr in April amid coronavirus crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Taxpayers beware of phishing e-mails promising refund

Income Tax Department cautions people against phishing e-mails promising refund. (PTI Photo)

About 63,000 passengers, crew onboard ships from China not allowed to disembark

Representative Image. (AFP Photo)

Liquor shops allowed in all zones; e-commerce, barbers in green, orange zones

Liquor sale outside containment areas. (PTI Photo)

Aviation fuel now costs less than one-third of petrol price

Petrol and diesel prices were frozen soon after the government raised excise duty on the two fuels. (PTI Photo)

India assures world of partnership on medicine

Hydroxychloroquine drug (HCQ). (Photo- Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham