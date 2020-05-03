40th Day Of Lockdown

Business Other News 03 May 2020 Taxpayers beware of ...
Business, In Other News

Taxpayers beware of phishing e-mails promising refund

PTI
Published May 3, 2020, 3:53 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2020, 4:39 pm IST
The department issued nearly 14 lakh refunds involving an amount of over Rs 9,000 crore to various taxpayers
 Income Tax Department cautions people against phishing e-mails promising refund. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Sunday asked taxpayers to beware of phishing e-mails promising refund.

"Taxpayers Beware! Please do not click on any fake link which promises to give refund. These are phishing messages and are not sent by the income tax department," the department said in a tweet.

 

According to the latest data, between 8-20 April, the department issued nearly 14 lakh refunds involving an amount of over Rs 9,000 crore to various taxpayers including individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, proprietors, firms, corporate, start-ups, and MSMEs.

On 8 April, the finance ministry said it will fast-track issuance of pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh which will benefit around 14 lakh taxpayers, to provide relief to individuals and businesses hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

