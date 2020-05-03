40th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

39,878

49

Recovered

10,842

217

Deaths

1,323

5

Maharashtra122962000521 Gujarat5054896262 Delhi4122125664 Rajasthan2803124268 Madhya Pradesh2788624151 Tamil Nadu2757134129 Uttar Pradesh248769843 Andhra Pradesh152544133 Telangana106149929 West Bengal92215148 Punjab77211220 Jammu and Kashmir6662548 Karnataka60127125 Kerala5004004 Bihar4811074 Haryana3762425 Odisha160561 Jharkhand115223 Chandigarh94190 Uttarakhand59371 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40332 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1250 Goa770 Tripura420 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business, In Other News

India assures world of partnership on medicine

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 3, 2020, 10:11 am IST
Updated May 3, 2020, 10:11 am IST
The export of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine by India has proved to the world that India has walked the talk
Hydroxychloroquine drug (HCQ). (Photo- Twitter)
 Hydroxychloroquine drug (HCQ). (Photo- Twitter)

New Delhi: With an uncertain global future staring every nation amid the coronavirus pandemic, New Delhi’s message to the rest of the world is clear that “India will be a reliable partner on medicines”. Form the mighty United States to the tiny Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia not far from it, India is engaging with nations both big and small and across continents and conveying the same message.

The export of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) by India, seen as a key drug across the world in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus, has proved to the world that India has walked the talk. From Latin and South America to the US, across Africa, Europe, the Gulf region, South-east Asia, Australia and East Asia, it is a message that has resonated with India’s friends in their hour of need.  

 

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar conveyed to his counterpart from St. Lucia late on Friday evening that “India will be a reliable partner on medicines”. Just on Thursday, his ministry’s spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had declared that the supply of essential medicines by India to foreign nations to fight the coronavirus pandemic had “enhanced India’s reputation as the pharmacy of the world”.

It may be recalled that on the supply of medicines by India to foreign nations, the MEA spokesperson had on Thursday said, “Our supplies to other countries of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), and other essential medicines produced in India are ongoing. These supplies are taking place both as humanitarian aid as well as on a commercial basis.  Even in these challenging times, we have remained responsible in living up to our international commitments which has enhanced our reputation of being the pharmacy to the world.”

He had added, “In terms of numbers, we have already provided 2.8 million HCQ tablets as grant assistance to 25 countries. We have also provided paracetamol, about 1.9 million tablets as well as in another form to 31 countries. In addition, consignments of HCQ and of paracetamol are being sent to 87 countries on a commercial basis.”

