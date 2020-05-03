India assures world of partnership on medicine

New Delhi: With an uncertain global future staring every nation amid the coronavirus pandemic, New Delhi’s message to the rest of the world is clear that “India will be a reliable partner on medicines”. Form the mighty United States to the tiny Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia not far from it, India is engaging with nations both big and small and across continents and conveying the same message.

The export of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) by India, seen as a key drug across the world in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus, has proved to the world that India has walked the talk. From Latin and South America to the US, across Africa, Europe, the Gulf region, South-east Asia, Australia and East Asia, it is a message that has resonated with India’s friends in their hour of need.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar conveyed to his counterpart from St. Lucia late on Friday evening that “India will be a reliable partner on medicines”. Just on Thursday, his ministry’s spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had declared that the supply of essential medicines by India to foreign nations to fight the coronavirus pandemic had “enhanced India’s reputation as the pharmacy of the world”.

It may be recalled that on the supply of medicines by India to foreign nations, the MEA spokesperson had on Thursday said, “Our supplies to other countries of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), and other essential medicines produced in India are ongoing. These supplies are taking place both as humanitarian aid as well as on a commercial basis. Even in these challenging times, we have remained responsible in living up to our international commitments which has enhanced our reputation of being the pharmacy to the world.”

He had added, “In terms of numbers, we have already provided 2.8 million HCQ tablets as grant assistance to 25 countries. We have also provided paracetamol, about 1.9 million tablets as well as in another form to 31 countries. In addition, consignments of HCQ and of paracetamol are being sent to 87 countries on a commercial basis.”