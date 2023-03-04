GIS investment jackpot has silenced prophets of doom: YSRC

Artists perform during the cultural event for delegates attending the Global Investors Summit at MGM Park in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo by Arrangement)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by attracting huge investments during the Global Investors Summit-2023, which began in Visakhapatnam on Friday, has proved his critics wrong and has silenced opposition parties, which claimed that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had failed to get investments. It is a setback for Telugu Desam leaders, who had stated no one would come to the state due to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s neglect of the industrial sector. They were dealt a big shock when Jagan Mohan Reddy succeeded in attracting Rs 13 lakh crore investments.

By reiterating his decision to make Vizag the state’s executive capital, Reddy has boosted the morale of investors.

The summit was a big hit, with the who's who of the Indian industry turning up at the inaugural session, including the Ambanis, Adanis, Birlas and Jindals.

Meanwhile, TD released a factsheet report on industrial development and investments claiming that the Jagan government had failed to attract investments. The TD said that a huge flow of investments had come to AP during N. Chandrababu Naidu’s rule and Lokesh went a step ahead by vowing to bring massive investments within 100 days of TD forming the government after winning the 2024 elections.

When Telugu Desam was in power, Naidu used to conduct frequent meetings and press meets to campaign about investor summits. This time there were only pre-investors meetings in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. YSRC leaders said that Jagan Mohan Reddy will never pat his own back despite his proven record in implementing welfare schemes, projects and developmental activities.

Further TD projected investments of Amararaja by its MP Galla Jayadev in Telangana as a blow to YSRC.

Senior political analysts stated that Jagan was completely opposite to Naidu, who talks big but does little or nothing while Jagan Mohan Reddy is a successful businessman and his all businesses are successfully running. They said that opposition parties with the support of its media created suspicions that no one will come to AP to invest due to Jagan’s CBI cases and priority to welfare.

Minister for finance Buggana Rajendranath said that investments flowed in GIS due to Brand Jagan and proved claims of opposition parties as wrong. He said that the investments are likely to create six lakh jobs in 20 sectors which show the ability of the Jagan government in investments and industries besides the welfare sector.