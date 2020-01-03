Business Other News 03 Jan 2020 Centre keen to cut G ...
Business, In Other News

Centre keen to cut GST slabs to three

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published Jan 3, 2020, 1:57 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2020, 1:57 am IST
Phase-wise increase in rates also on govt’s agenda.
The Centre is planning to talk to the state governments after the Union Budget 2021 presentation on February 1. It is also exploring ways to manage a possible revenue shortage and consequent GST compensation to the states from the next fiscal. “The finance ministers of state governments are also expected to meet the finance minister after the Union Budget to discuss the overhauling of GST slabs,” the source said.
 The Centre is planning to talk to the state governments after the Union Budget 2021 presentation on February 1. It is also exploring ways to manage a possible revenue shortage and consequent GST compensation to the states from the next fiscal. “The finance ministers of state governments are also expected to meet the finance minister after the Union Budget to discuss the overhauling of GST slabs,” the source said.

New Delhi: Amid conflicting reports of an impending restructuring of the goods and services tax (GST) slabs, it is learnt that the central government is keen to have three different slabs of GST from the existing four.

Besides, the government is also mulling a marginal increase in the current GST rates for some key items phase-wise to boost the tax mop-up.

 

Experts are, however, of view that there should not be more than two slabs of GST in the system.

Talking to Financial Chronicle on condition of anonymity, a member of the apex body of the indirect taxes, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), said, “The government is planning to reduce the number of GST slabs to three from the existing number of four. The final call will be taken by the GST Council soon in the regard.”

“Also, the GST rates of some key items are set to be increased, if not at one go but phase-wise, to boost GST collection for the government. However, it is up to the GST Council to take a final call on the issue and the council is likely to finalise the revised rates within a month’s time,” the source added.

A panel comprising central and state government officials has been formed to review the current rate structure and examine ways to boost revenue collection. “The government is likely review around 150 products that are currently exempt from GST and the GST Council is expected to discuss the panel’s recommendations at its next meeting,” the a finance ministry source said.

In line with media reports, meanwhile, the experts have also favoured the reduction of slabs from the present four. Subhash Varshney, former principal chief commissioner of GST in the Mumbai Circle, said there should be only two slabs of GST rates.

He said less number of slabs would help taxpayers file GST returns easily and help reduce the tax evasion.

The Centre is planning to talk to the state governments after the Union Budget 2021 presentation on February 1. It is also exploring ways to manage a possible revenue shortage and consequent GST compensation to the states from the next fiscal. “The finance ministers of state governments are also expected to meet the finance minister after the Union Budget to discuss the overhauling of GST slabs,” the source said.

Revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey is learnt to have scheduled a meeting with the tax commissioners on January 7 to discuss ways for streamlining the GST system and plugging leakages. “This meeting with commissioners of state tax and the chief commissioner of central tax will also deliberate about enhancing GST compliance by plugging loopholes and discouraging tax evaders,” the source said.

“Ways to stop tax evasion without any overreach or harassment to the genuine taxpayers will be discussed with the top tax officials and the enforcement wings,” the source added.

As of now, there are four GST slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent tax.

...
Tags: central board of indirect taxes and customs (cbic), goods and services tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Tata Steel CEO and managing director T V Narendran says things have been looking up for the steel sector since November. (PTI)

Tata Steel CEO: ‘Cost of business’ just as important as ease of business

Jindal Steel said domestic performance was strong across all its locations.

Jindal Steel reports strong Q3 steel production

Of this, 390 tonnes were bought in the first two quarters of 2019 when prices were subdued, as per the data from Metals Focus.

Central banks’ gold buy highest since 1970s

Of the gross collections, the Central GST of Rs 19,962 crore and State GST of 26,792 crore showed growth over November.

GST collections above Rs 1lakh crore in December



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Maruti, Mahindra sales rise in December

However, sales at South Korean car maker Hyundai, India’s second biggest car maker, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Honda Cars dropped at 9.8 per cent, 10 per cent, 45 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively, last month.

Central banks’ gold buy highest since 1970s

Of this, 390 tonnes were bought in the first two quarters of 2019 when prices were subdued, as per the data from Metals Focus.

5 missteps to avoid while applying for a home loan

For most of us, home loans are invaluable gateway for realizing our dream of owning a home.

Loans to realtors rise after 2018 crisis, double in last four years

The aggregate share of housing finance companies (HFCs) and private banks (PVBs) increased while state-owned lenders’ aggregate share to real estate companies reduced sharply.

Over 50 pc job seekers consider enhancing knowledge, skills as top priority: report

The data also reveals that only 2.62 per cent of job seekers appear to have high learning agility, and almost all (91 per cent) making efforts to improve their skills further.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham