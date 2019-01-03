search on deccanchronicle.com
Banks likely to recover bad loans worth 700 billion rupees by March-end: Jaitley

Lenders have so far recovered 80,000 crore rupees from the resolution of 66 cases, he added.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday commercial banks were likely to recover 70,000 crore rupees of bad loans by the end of March, helped by resolution of 12 large cases.

Some of the big cases such as Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd and Essar Steel India Ltd are in advanced stages of resolution, and are likely to be resolved in this financial year, Jaitley said in a blog post on Facebook.

 

Lenders have so far recovered 80,000 crore rupees from the resolution of 66 cases, he added.

