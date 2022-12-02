  
Hyderabad well placed to become hub for 3D printing industry: KTR

 Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao apeaks at the inauguration of AMTECH Expo in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is uniquely positioned to emerge as a hub for the 3D printing industry with the presence of the relevant ecosystem and the state government's push to emerging technologies, Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said on Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of AMTECH Expo, which is said to be the largest additive manufacturing expo in the country.

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a process that is used to create a physical object by layering materials one by one based on a digital model. Unlike subtractive manufacturing that creates its final product by cutting away from a block of material, additive manufacturing adds parts to form a product.

Rama Rao spoke about the presence of aerospace, defence ecosystem and the medical devices industry in the state.

It's time that the country occupies the larger share of the 3D printing industry that is expected to grow to almost USD 65 billion by 2026, he said.

"With NCAM (National Centre for Additive Manufacturing) based in Hyderabad and the initiatives being undertaken and with the kind of ecosystem that is present here, I am sure that it would further accelerate our vision to establish, not only our state, but our country as a globally recognised destination in 3D printing technology," he said.

Telangana government has undertaken several projects that leverage emerging technologies, he said, also highlighting the state government's efforts to promote innovation and startups in the state.

