Suzlon Energy chairman Tulsi Tanti passes away

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 2, 2022, 11:09 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 11:42 am IST
Founder chairman and managing director of Suzlon Energy and renowned expert on renewable energy Tulsi Tanti . (Image credit: Twitter/@Suzlon)
New Delhi: Founder chairman and managing director of Suzlon Energy and renowned expert on renewable energy Tulsi Tanti died due to cardiac arrest on the evening of October 1, a company official said on Sunday.

Tanti, 64, who was also the chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, was on his way to Pune from Ahmedabad when he suffered the cardiac arrest, the official said, adding that a formal statement regarding his demise and cremation will be issued later in the day.

He is survived by his daughter Nidhi and son Pranav.

Tanti spearheaded the wind revolution in India with the founding of Suzlon Energy in 1995. He envisioned the opportunity in the Indian renewable energy industry at a time when the global wind energy market was dominated by international players and characterised by expensive and complicated technologies that were largely unviable for traditional businesses.

Instituting a new business model, he conceptualised the end-to-end solution to create realistic avenues for businesses to 'Go Green' and thus emerged as a strategic partner in developing sustainable businesses.

Under Tanti's leadership, the company established and went beyond benchmarks, emerging as a prominent player in the global renewable energy market.

His vision led to Suzlon setting up its R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India that employ over 200 engineers. 

