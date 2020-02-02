Business Other News 02 Feb 2020 Stiff divestment tar ...
Business, In Other News

Stiff divestment target of Rs 2.10 lakh-cr to finance govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVI RANJAN PRASAD
Published Feb 2, 2020, 2:29 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2020, 2:29 am IST
During the Current Financial Year 2019-20 so far Rs 18,094.59 crore has been obtained through disinvestment transactions.
But divestment department is confident with strategic sales of BPCL, Concor, Shipping Corporation of India, Air India, IDBI and LIC IPO coming. The ground work has already been done this year to reap rewards in the next fiscal year, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said.
 But divestment department is confident with strategic sales of BPCL, Concor, Shipping Corporation of India, Air India, IDBI and LIC IPO coming. The ground work has already been done this year to reap rewards in the next fiscal year, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said.

Mumbai: Stiffer divestment target of Rs 2.10 lakh crore, double of current fiscal year target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore and higher than even last five years divestment receipts surprised everyone.

The government has not been able to achieve the target this year so far with just Rs 18,095 crore collected so far and only 60 more days to go.

 

“A tall divestment target will be keenly monitored but signifies a big intent towards fiscal prudence,” said Sailesh Raj Bhan, deputy CIO — Equity Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

But divestment department is confident with strategic sales of BPCL, Concor, Shipping Corporation of India, Air India, IDBI and LIC IPO coming. The ground work has already been done this year to reap rewards in the next fiscal year, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said.

During the Current Financial Year 2019-20 so far Rs 18,094.59 crore has been obtained through disinvestment transactions. As on March 31, 2019, the Government had realised Rs 84,972.16 crore as disinvestment proceeds against the budget estimate of Rs 80,000 crore during the financial year 2018-19.

Government is targeting Rs 90,000 crore divestment receipt from financial entities including the initial public offering from LIC and sale of remaining stake in IDBI Bank. Some more PSU banks could see dilution of government stakes going forward after IDBI stake sale, experts said.

The debt-based exchange traded fund (ETF) recently floated by the government was a big success as it mopped up Rs 12,400 crore.

“Government proposes to expand this by floating a new Debt-ETF consisting primarily of government securities,” the Union finance minister said.

...
Tags: divestment, air india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The Budget has announced viability gap funding for hospitals in PPP mode and smaller cities and levied cess on imported medical equipments to promote domestic manufacturing.

Budget 2020: Viability Gap Funding to cheer private health sector

The government has utilised “escape clause” under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, which provides it leeway for relaxation of fiscal deficit roadmap during time of stress.

Fiscal deficit target 3.8 per cent

In order to achieve higher export credit disbursement a new scheme, NIRVIK is being launched, which provides for higher insurance coverage, reduction in premium for small exporters and simplified procedure for claim settlements.

Budget 2020: Exporters all set to get tax refunds

Given the constraints, the FM seemed to have been able to only partially meet some of the high expectations the market had.

Near-term market volatility likely over unmet expectations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

I'll have what he's having: Tea lobby wants sops FM gave to farmers

The tea industry is lobbying for solar power scheme for farmers.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2020-21: Key takeaways

Representational image

Soon, income tax exemptions to go: Nirmala Sitharaman

Representational image

Sitharaman proposes new personal tax regime, check new tax slabs

Representational image

FM proposes Kisan Rail in PPP mode for quick transport of farm goods

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham