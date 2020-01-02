Business Other News 02 Jan 2020 GST collections abov ...
Business, In Other News

GST collections above Rs 1lakh crore in December

FC INVESTIGATIVE BUREAU
Published Jan 2, 2020, 12:57 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 12:57 am IST
However, the collections could not reach the government’s target of Rs 1.10 lakh crore.
Of the gross collections, the Central GST of Rs 19,962 crore and State GST of 26,792 crore showed growth over November.
 Of the gross collections, the Central GST of Rs 19,962 crore and State GST of 26,792 crore showed growth over November.

Chennai: GST revenue collections remained above the Rs 1-lakh crore mark for the second consecutive month in December, though it came lower than the government’s target. The collections were higher than the year-ago mop-up, but stood lower than that in November.

In December, gross GST collections stood at Rs 1,03,184 crore, 8.8 per cent higher than Rs 94,762 crore in the same month 2018 but a tad lower than Rs 1,03,492 crore in November.

 

However, the collections could not reach the government’s target of Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Even the mop-up in August, September and October were less than Rs 1 lakh crore.

Of the gross collections, the Central GST of Rs 19,962 crore and State GST of 26,792 crore showed growth over November. However, Integrated GST of Rs 48,099 crore, which included Rs 21,295 crore collected on imports, was lower than Rs 49,028 crore in November. The cess collected was Rs 8,331 crore, including Rs 847 crore on imports. The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of November up to December 31, 2019 was 81.21 lakh. “If we consider IGST collected from imports, the total revenue during December 2019 has increased by 9 per cent in comparison to the revenue during December 2018. During this month, the IGST on import of goods has seen a negative growth of 10 per cent, but is an improvement of 13 per cent over last month and 20 per cent in the month of October,’ the government said in a release.

The government has settled Rs 21,814 crore to CGST and Rs 15,366 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue earned by the central government and state governments after regular settlement in December 2019 was Rs 41,776 crore for CGST and Rs 42,158 crore for the SGST.

Some of the states recorded a high year-on-year growth in collections. Arunachal Pradesh registered 124 per cent growth, Nagaland 88 per cent, Manipur 64 per cent and Mizoram 60 per cent. Jharkhand and Lakshdweeep recorded negative growth.

...
Tags: gst, gstr
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Business

Of this, 390 tonnes were bought in the first two quarters of 2019 when prices were subdued, as per the data from Metals Focus.

Central banks’ gold buy highest since 1970s

However, sales at South Korean car maker Hyundai, India’s second biggest car maker, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Honda Cars dropped at 9.8 per cent, 10 per cent, 45 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively, last month.

Maruti, Mahindra sales rise in December

After swinging over 423 points intra-day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended down by 304.26 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 41,253.74. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sensex tanks 304 points on last day of 2019; Nifty drops below 12,200

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 108.21 points or 0.26 per cent to 41,449.79, and the broader NSE Nifty slipped to 12,227.75. (Photo: File | AP)

Sensex drops over 100 points amid thin global trade



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Maruti, Mahindra sales rise in December

However, sales at South Korean car maker Hyundai, India’s second biggest car maker, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Honda Cars dropped at 9.8 per cent, 10 per cent, 45 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively, last month.

Central banks’ gold buy highest since 1970s

Of this, 390 tonnes were bought in the first two quarters of 2019 when prices were subdued, as per the data from Metals Focus.

5 missteps to avoid while applying for a home loan

For most of us, home loans are invaluable gateway for realizing our dream of owning a home.

Loans to realtors rise after 2018 crisis, double in last four years

The aggregate share of housing finance companies (HFCs) and private banks (PVBs) increased while state-owned lenders’ aggregate share to real estate companies reduced sharply.

Over 50 pc job seekers consider enhancing knowledge, skills as top priority: report

The data also reveals that only 2.62 per cent of job seekers appear to have high learning agility, and almost all (91 per cent) making efforts to improve their skills further.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham