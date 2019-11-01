Business Other News 01 Nov 2019 India's October ...
Business, In Other News

India's October jobless rate rises to 8.5 pc, highest in over 3 years: CMIE

REUTERS
Published Nov 1, 2019, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
India’s infrastructure output fell 5.2 per cent in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years.
Government data showed on Thursday that the industrial output shrank at its fastest rate in more than 6 years in August.
 Government data showed on Thursday that the industrial output shrank at its fastest rate in more than 6 years in August.

New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate in October rose to 8.5 per cent, the highest since August 2016, and up from 7.2 per cent in September, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Friday, reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the economy.

India’s infrastructure output fell 5.2 per cent in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Thursday, while the industrial output shrank at its fastest rate in more than six years in August.

 

...
Tags: jobless, unemployment, cmie
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, grew 15.9 per cent to 75,094 units as against 64,789 units in October last year.

Maruti Suzuki October sales up 4.5 per cent at 1,53,435 units

Domestic sales stood at 2,78,776 units last month as against 3,19,942 units in October last year, a decline of 13 per cent, Bajaj Auto said.

Bajaj Auto sales down 9 per cent at 4,63,208 units in October

As per the IHS Markit survey, the cooling of manufacturing sector conditions in India continued in October, with both factory orders and production rising at the weakest rates for two years. (Photo: File)

Manufacturing activity growth in India decreases to 2-year low in Oct: Report

The company stock rose 23.07 per cent to Rs 4.80 on the NSE.

Vodafone stock surges 23 pc as company denies exiting Indian market



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bullion banks would create 25,000 jobs: WGC

Creation of bullion banks is one of the key recommendations made by the trade as part of the proposed framework of Gold Policy. (Representational image)

Farmers plan nationwide stir against RCEP

he All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, an umbrella organization of about 250 farmers unions from across the country, said that they will burn effigies depicting the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP, to mark their protest and warn the government.

Yes Bank gets Rs 8500 crore global investor offer

The Yes Bank board is likely to consider the offer along with other proposals as well as results today.

Sebi tightens norms for listed banks on bad loan disclosures

Markets regulator Sebi asked all listed banks to make disclosures about any divergence in provisioning of bad loans.

Banks' payments revenues to dent by USD 9 billion by 2025: report

In India, banks will face the maximum pressure on income from card transactions and fees, with free payments putting 8.4 per cent of the payments revenue at risk.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham